If you're still craving Girl Scout Cookies, you're in luck! This is the last weekend to order them. You can also donate a box to the people who receive them, it means more than just a sweet treat. There's still time to get your favorite cookie or make someone else's day with a box. So far, 14,000 boxes have been donated through Cookies for a Cause.

TULSA, OK ・ 13 DAYS AGO