Dublin, OH

‘Wendyverse’: First VR restaurant to launch from Wendy’s

By Orri Benatar
 1 day ago

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Wendy’s is entering the virtual world this weekend and launching the “Wendyverse,” a virtual reality restaurant to be included in Meta’s Horizon Worlds app.

The Dublin, Ohio-headquartered fast-food chain announced that they will launch the 3D Wendy’s on April 2 for the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset.

Those in the Wendyverse will be able to explore two distinct virtual locations: Town Square Central and the Partnership Plaza.

In those VR locations, gamers can play a variety of minigames involving Wendy’s food options that range from basketball to virtual grilling.

For more details on Wendy’s virtual reality experience, click here.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFmK4_0euVGaiU00
    Photo Courtesy of the Wendy’s Company
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m4s9G_0euVGaiU00
    Photo Courtesy of the Wendy’s Company
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MfBqv_0euVGaiU00
    Photo Courtesy of the Wendy’s Company
