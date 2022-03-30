ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore County, AL

Family Seeks Answers, Changes after Veteran Killed by Elmore County Sheriff’s Deputy

alabamanews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe parents of a military veteran killed by a sheriff’s deputy say they want answers about what happened and changes to how police respond to a mental health...

www.alabamanews.net

Boyle Heights Beat

Sheriff Villanueva accused of intimidating families of people killed by his deputies

A coalition of groups critical of Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is accusing him of trying to intimidate the families of two people fatally shot by his deputies. The Check the Sheriff coalition, which includes the ACLU and other groups, issued a statement calling on the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission to investigate Villanueva’s actions and to urge the Board of Supervisors to create a mechanism to remove sheriffs from office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WKRC

Off-duty deputy shot 5 times, shoots and kills own father

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A sheriff's deputy was shot five times in an Alabama town, then returned fire and killed his own father. The sheriff's office said it happened Friday with a domestic violence situation between Cederic Law's mother and father. The mother contacted police, who told her to get a protective order.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC 33/40 News

Missing: 44-year-old Hueytown woman

The Hueytown Police Department is asking for help finding a missing person. Tavashia Austin could be in the western area of Birmingham. She was last seen wearing blue shorts and an unknown colored shirt. She is 5' tall and weighs 145 pounds. If you see her, you are asked to...
HUEYTOWN, AL
WRBL News 3

Dothan pastor may be facing new charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan pastor and activist could be facing more charges — involving his finances. Kenneth Glasgow has already pled not guilty to conspiracy to distribute illegal drugs. There’s now a possibility that the court could also look into Glasgow’s tax documents to add possible financial charges. He’s accused of distributing cocaine […]
DOTHAN, AL
Shine My Crown

Alabama Woman Shot and Killed By Husband 24 Hours After He Was Released From Prison

The husband of an Alabama woman shot and killed at her place of work last week, seemingly admitted to the crime when he went before a judge this week. On Thursday, Clifton Potts Jr. was picked up by his wife, Britney Potts, who drove to the Hollman Correctional Facility in Atmore after being released from prison. Prosecutors say that 24 hours later, Potts Jr. shot her in the head twice at her workplace.
ATMORE, AL
The Independent

Parents of murdered 4-year-old speak out after ‘freckle-faced’ killer Eric Smith released

The parents of Derrick Robie, who was murdered in 1993 at the age of four, have spoken out following the release of their son’s killer from prison after 28 years.In an interview with CBS News’ 48 Hours, scheduled to air on 26 March, Doreen and Dale Robie recalled their painful journey in the three decades since their son’s murder in the village of Savona, New York.The little boy was killed by Eric Smith, then 13 years old, who was dubbed the “freckle-faced killer” in the media at the time.A parole board decided in November to release Smith. Fearing he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
PTSD
Miami Herald

82-year-old accused of beating woman with walker shot by deputies, SC sheriff says

An 82-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a metal walker and pointing a gun at deputies has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said. Franklin Leon Moss was shot by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at them during the Feb. 27 incident in Inman, authorities said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY

