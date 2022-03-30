ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newman, CA

Spring clean-up coming for Newman

westsideconnect.com
 1 day ago

The City of Newman is offering the opportunity for residents to spruce up their homes and yards for spring with a series of clean up events. From April 4 to April 9, residents can dispose of trash, particularly bulky items for free at 1420 M Street. This does not include refrigerators,...

www.westsideconnect.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Spring Breakers help clean up Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Volunteer State is living up to its name. Students from Tennessee Tech University are helping to clean up remaining Hurricane Michael remnants in the Greenwood Acres neighborhood of Panama City Beach. “The majority of the homes had been repaired and they just had some lingering things; hauling of […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
thebossmagazine.com

Colorado Plans to Pay Residents to Ditch Lawns

Many homeowners take great pride in their lawns. They go to great lengths to prepare them in the fall so come spring they have a beautiful, healthy field of green. They spend hours manicuring them and keeping them in tip-top shape. But in the megadrought that’s looming over the West, such measures are discouraged. Colorado in particular has a long history of water scarcity issues, and according to the Associated Press, half of the water use in the state’s cities comes from lawn maintenance.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newman, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Newman, CA
News On 6

Watch: Spring Cleaning Tips From 'Junk King'

With the change of seasons, people are gearing up for spring cleaning or projects. For many, the biggest challenge is going through the clutter and deciding what to do with it. Junk removal experts say it's best to start small and if you're going through your items, there are three ways to get rid of them: donate, recycle, or throw it away.
HOME & GARDEN
News On 6

Muskogee Looks To Clean Up Ahead Of Spring Azalea Festival

The City of Muskogee is encouraging people to make the town look its best ahead of the annual Azalea Festival. City Leaders in Muskogee say they're holding a city-wide cleanup event through Saturday to get the town looking its best ahead of the popular Azaela Festival in Honor Heights Park. Leaders are asking any groups, clubs, or organizations to get together and help clean up neighborhoods as folks from all over the state come to town for the festival.
MUSKOGEE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Clean#Clean Up#Pesticides#Hazardous Materials#Chemicals
Family Handyman

5 Ways To Level a Yard This Spring

Got gophers? If so, that’s one reason why you might want to level your yard. Those pesky little critters can wreak havoc, turning flat earth into an obstacle course of dirt mounds and caved-in tunnels. And if your ideal is a nice flat yard covered with healthy turf, you’ve...
GARDENING
CBS Pittsburgh

Volunteer Groups Come Together To Clean Up Emerald View Park

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two local groups climbed up and down the slopes of Mount Washington on Saturday to help clean Emerald View Park. It was the 29th annual clean-up event hosted by the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and the Explorer’s Club of Pittsburgh. The experienced rock climbers and mountaineers rappelled up and down the mount, removing litter and other scattered trash. “As beautiful as the city of Pittsburgh is, we want to keep it that way, so we’re doing our small part to help out and keep Pittsburgh clean,” said Michelle Bothun, the acting safety officer. Volunteers cleaned everything from trash to even electric scooters that had been thrown over the hill.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy