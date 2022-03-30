Pet of the Week

Part of the responsibility of being a new dog owner is to teach your dog how to socialize. This can be a fun experience as you’re helping your pet make friends by giving them the chance to play with other dogs. One way to acquaint your pup with other dogs is to bring them to dog parks, which are spaces specifically designated for dogs. While there are rules to follow, this can be an excellent opportunity for your dog to play off-leash with other dogs and for you to meet other pet owners.

