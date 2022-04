Thank heavens for Colorado. Families of transgender children are coming here to our state for respect and the health care they need. I am proud to call Colorado home. From requiring some health care coverage for gender-affirming care, to updated anti-discrimination language to gender-neutral terms, to banning conversion therapy and changing gender markers on state-identity documents, when it comes to dealing justly with transgender issues, Colorado is a bastion of sanity and ethical treatment for all who live here, at least compared to states like Texas.

COLORADO STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO