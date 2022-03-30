ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Book Recommendation: ‘Stephen Crane: Complete Poems’ by Stephen Crane

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApril is Poetry Month, so to celebrate, all of our recommendations this month will be poetry collections. Recommended by STEVEN RICE, Manager, Door County Historical Museum and Archives. Most famous for...

Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Lani Hall Talks Miracle Life Story, Husband Herb Alpert and New LP ‘Seasons Of Love’

It was a miracle. That’s how Grammy Award-winning musician Lani Hall describes it. Hall, who remembers singing songs from the radio in the backseat of her dad’s car at two years old, absorbing them, learning them, would later begin to sing them in her bedroom. They were mostly jazz standards at the time. And doing so was a transforming experience. While she never thought she would become a professional singer, she couldn’t get enough music. But at the same time, Hall kept it all a secret. Until one day. When she was in her late teens, a friend who worked at a nightclub came by her house unexpectedly and heard her singing through her bedroom door. From that chance encounter, a career blossomed. And today that career includes Hall’s forthcoming tender album, Seasons of Love, which is set to release on April 22—her first solo LP in nearly 25 years.
MUSIC
WBUR

On his new album, Bob Wolfman pays tribute to his friend Jimi Hendrix

It doesn’t take much prompting to get singer-guitarist Bob Wolfman to sing the praises of Jimi Hendrix, the superstar supernova guitarist who died in 1970 at 27 years old. Sure, Wolfman says, people know the big songs — like “Foxy Lady,” “Purple Haze,” “Hey Joe” and “Little Wing” — and they instantly recognize his ground-breaking, psychedelic guitar playing. They may recall his incendiary rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in 1969 at Woodstock (at least as seen in the movie) and, perhaps, when he set his guitar on fire at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Guildhall School of Music and Drama Announces Summer 2022 Events Season

London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama has announced a full slate of summer events replete with concerts, drama, opera, and more. For this article, only vocal events and performances are listed. To see the complete lineup, visit Guildhall School’s website. Voiceworks: Contemporary Collaboration will feature Artist in...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Handel in Hackney review – easy beauty and determined string playing

In Handel’s early 18th-century London, Hackney was a string of growing hamlets and a far cry from the composer’s stomping grounds of Mayfair and the West End. Handel would presumably have been bemused by the artfully curated facial hair (and breathtaking cost of his beloved coffee) in today’s East End clubbing headquarters. But the dank edginess of Village Underground’s converted warehouse space is also some distance from London Handel festival’s usual venues – and I’d guess this was the first ever LHF gig to usher in its audience with bottom-heavy Latin lift music on the sound system.
PERFORMING ARTS
American Songwriter

Reverend Shawn Amos Talks New Book and Upcoming Album

Many people came out of the second year of the pandemic with new hobbies or favorite shows, but Reverend Shawn Amos came out with a book, a new album, and a fresh perspective. The book, Cookies and Milk, is a middle-grade fiction novel about Amos’ experience growing up in his father’s cookie shop, Famous Amos. The album is an unapologetically honest project with a unique songwriting story behind it. Amos sat down with American Songwriter to talk about both of these writing projects and his journey of self-reflection over the last two years.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Nigel Howlett Chronicles Latest Exhibition in New Book With Avant Arte

Available in both a standard and collector’s edition. Back in December, Nigel Howlett released a limited edition sculpture with Case Studyo that, for many of us, serves as a fitting reaction to the pandemic. Yesterday, the London-based artist worked with Avant Arte to release a sumptuous new art book chronicling his exhibition, The Face Before You Were Born, which concluded earlier this year at Ojiri Gallery.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Associated Press

Review: Heifetz debut blends immigrant experience, Americana

“First Generation American,” Elliah Heifetz (Self-released) Singer-songwriter Elliah Heifetz’s debut album is a cheerful reminder Americana has roots in many countries. Heifetz was raised on food stamps in Philadelphia as the son of Soviet political refugees, and his melting pot musical mix ranges from Eastern European folk and Yiddish theater to Jimmy Buffett and John Prine.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Let the Song Hold Us review – probing celebration of the power of melody and lyrics

Arabic opera, the Windrush Merseyside generation and Anglo-Indian identity – a multimedia group art show challenges what songs mean for our cultural identities. Everyday life is punctuated by song. There’s the nonsense you sing to keep the baby entertained on the changing mat, the earworm you hum while washing up, the current favourite that you blast out in a traffic jam, and the inaudible mumbling emanating from a stranger’s headphones. Then there are the songs we sing communally at religious ceremonies, royal events and with arms round each other at the end of parties. Without realising it, we are constantly digesting and regurgitating narratives, recalling history and finding our place in the world through words set to a melody.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Philip Glass Awarded BBVA’s Fronteras del Conocimiento

The award of the Fundación BBVA Fronteras del Conocimiento in Music and Opera has been given to Philip Glass. The award which is celebrating its 14th edition recognized the composer for his contributions to music and opera in the 20th and 21st centuries. The jury noted that Glass has...
PERFORMING ARTS
The Ringer

Donna Summer Deserves

This is the sound of the end of the 1970s. It’s how Donna Summer sounds, it’s how she always sounded. Enchanted, dazzling, she kept us spellbound. All of Donna’s music is gospel-based rhythm and blues with Broadway bombast and soaring bravery. It takes big bravery to be a Black woman pop star, and Donna’s one of our biggest. We’re talking about Ms. Summer, and how American culture tried to kill the genre that she led like Lady Godiva.
MUSIC

