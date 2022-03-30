ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

1 stabbed in fight between 2 Walmart employees

SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a fight between two employees Wednesday resulted in...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Laredo Morning Times

Man stabbed in cookout fight

A man was stabbed following an altercation at a cookout in northwest Laredo, authorities said. Laredo police officers responded to a stabbing report at 10:38 p.m. March 17 in the intersection of Big Bend Boulevard and Atlanta Drive. A man stated that a male identified as Guillermo Eduardo Garcia-Contreras, 30, had stabbed him with a kitchen knife. He stated they were at a cookout when he and Garcia-Contreras started having a verbal altercation that turned physical in the backyard of a home. During the fight, Garcia-Contreras stabbed the male in the stomach. Garcia-Contreras then drove off in a Nissan Altima. Meanwhile, the male was taken to Doctors Hospital for treatment. Authorities would locate Garcia-Contreras in the 200 block of Orleans Loop, where he was arrested on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
LAREDO, TX
The Independent

Woman who lost both arms after being mauled by three dogs may also lose leg as animal owner arrested

A South Carolina mother of three who had both her arms amputated after a vicious dog attack earlier this month might also lose her leg, a GoFundMe started by the woman’s sister reported recently.The 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman was on her way home in Honea Path on 21 March at around 10.30am when she was mauled by three dogs.In an interview with the Associated Press, the victim’s sister, Shenna Green, described how the 38-year-old was still in the midst of being attacked by the animals when a passerby found her rolled into a ditch by the side of the road....
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
SFGate

Authorities: Inmate killed in attack at California prison

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — An inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Northern California prison, authorities said Sunday. Staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.
CBS News

Former Tennessee nurse RaDonda Vaught found guilty in woman's death after accidentally injecting her with wrong drug

A former Tennessee nurse has been found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient who was accidentally given the wrong medication, a jury found. RaDonda Vaught, 37, was also found guilty Friday of gross neglect of an impaired adult in a case that has fixed the attention of patient safety advocates and nurses' organizations around the country.
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Third suspect arrested for Elm Street gang shooting, Monroe Police searching for two more suspects

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 31, 2022, Monroe Police located Jekorris Williams and placed him under arrest for his involvement in the March 23, 2022, Elm Street gang shootout. Williams was charged with Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Rioting, and Failure to pay Child Support Obligation. Monroe Police is still searching for Arthur Hollins and […]
MONROE, LA
SFGate

Mourners gather for a vigil for 6 girls killed in crash

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (AP) — Mourners gathered in a small Oklahoma town’s high school football stadium Friday evening to pay tribute to six teenage girls killed in a crash with a large truck. The vigil occurred beneath a clear sky and fading light in the Tishomingo High School stadium.
TISHOMINGO, OK
SFGate

Nevada man to face judge in suspected abduction of woman

FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — A prosecutor said Monday that a Fallon man was expected to face a judge this week on a first-degree kidnapping charge in the disappearance of an 18-year-old Fernley woman last seen in her car in the parking lot of a Walmart store more than two weeks ago.
FERNLEY, NV
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
CBS DFW

Man Driving 157 MPH On I-20 In Fort Worth Strikes SUV, Killing 1, Injuring 2

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested after he struck an SUV while driving 157 mph on I-20 in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring two others. On March 15 at about 11 p.m., Bryce Abernathy, 22, was speeding down westbound I-20 near McCart Avenue in a white Camaro when he stuck an SUV, killing the driver and injuring two passengers. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) According to the Camaro’s control module, Abernathy was going 157 mph in a 70 mph zone. Abernathy was arrested by Fort Worth Police investigators and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter. Fort Worth Police reminded drivers in a statement that “reckless driving is irresponsible, egregious, and dangerous” and that they “are encouraged to exercise caution and responsibility when operating a motor vehicle.”
Times of San Diego

Alley Fight Between Two Men Near Balboa Park Leads to Stabbing, Arrest

A fight between two men in a neighborhood alley near Balboa Park escalated Monday into a stabbing that left one of them wounded and other under arrest, authorities reported. The assault occurred about 1:45 p.m. after a 58-year-old homeowner tried to open up his garage in the 2400 block of Russ Boulevard, causing the door to hit a truck parked in the adjacent alley, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SFGate

Arrest made in Oakland gun battle that killed bystander

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a January gun battle between rival gang members that killed a bystander, police said. John Avalos was shot in the head when at least 14 people fired 200 rounds during the gunfight on Jan. 21, according to investigators.
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Mysterious Disappearance Of Brandon Lawson, Who Vanished From A Highway In Texas

After Brandon Lawson ran out of gas in the dead of night on rural Route 277, he made a series of strange phone calls — and was never seen again. When Brandon Lawson vanished in 2013, it left authorities baffled and his family in shambles. The series of events leading to his disappearance near Bronte, Texas, appeared wholly contradictory. He was a loving father of four, but he stormed out of his house in a rage on the night of Aug. 8, 2013. An hour later, he called police when he ran out of gas — but hid from them when they arrived.
