Bruce Willis’ wife Emma shared heartwarming never-before-seen photos & videos before revealing his tragic health battle

By Dan Roberts
 1 day ago

BRUCE Willis' wife Emma Heming shared a series of emotional Instagram posts detailing their love in the days leading up to the shocking announcement that movie icon would retire.

Emma Heming, along with the rest of their family, posted a heartfelt message on Wednesday explaining that Bruce Willis, 67, is suffering from "cognitive" issues after being diagnosed with aphasia, and is stepping away from the spotlight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QycrB_0euVFEWp00
Emma shared sentimental photos of her and husband Bruce Credit: Instagram/@emmahemingwillis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FwVG3_0euVFEWp00
The two have been married since 2009 Credit: Instagram/@emmahemingwillis

His 43-year-old wife had already been sharing touching tributes to the star throughout the month of March, which was populated with several milestones in their life together.

On March 19, Bruce's birthday, Emma posted a collection of photos of the two of them smiling, kissing and embracing in a variety of locations.

Emma, who married the Die Hard star in 2009, captioned the collage: "I don’t just love him, I really really like him," before adding a hashtag "birthdayboy."

Just a few days later, on March 21, the couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0POMJN_0euVFEWp00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BmQAw_0euVFEWp00

And again, Emma shared a special memory of their wedding, revealing each of them with happy tears in their eyes during the special occasion.

She added the caption: "13 years ago, those wedding speeches really sent us over the edge. Enjoy!" along with the hashtags "uglycry, weddinganniversary and lucky13."

Bruce and Emma would go on to have two children together: Evelyn, nine, and Mabel, seven.

BRUCE'S NEWS

On Wednesday, Bruce's daughter, Rumer Willis, took to Instagram to make an announcement regarding her famous father.

Alongside a throwback photo of the father-daughter duo, Rumer wrote: "To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

"As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

She continued: "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support."

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

"As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

The message was signed by Bruce's family members, including his daughters Rumer, Scout, 30, Tallulah, 28, Mabel and Evelyn, along with his wife Emma Heming Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore.

WHAT IS APHASIA

Aphasia is a medical condition resulting in the inability to understand words and communicate clearly, and it typically occurs after a stroke or head injury.

The onset of aphasia may be related to disease or brain tumor causing degenerative damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361bPl_0euVFEWp00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3mEm_0euVFEWp00

Treatment for aphasia comes in the form of speech and language therapy, where the diagnosed may learn new ways to communicate.

There are different patterns of aphasia: expressive, comprehensive, and global.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f0pac_0euVFEWp00
Emma shared special memories on Bruce's birthday and their wedding anniversary Credit: Instagram/@emmahemingwillis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g9a37_0euVFEWp00
The couple share two children Credit: Instagram/@emmahemingwillis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QbAuW_0euVFEWp00
His family revealed Bruce is stepping away from acting due to complications with Aphasia Credit: Getty

RELATIONSHIPS
