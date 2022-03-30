17-year-old, 19-year-old hurt in Gastonia shooting, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a 17-year-old and 19-year-old in Gastonia on March 5.
Officers responded just after 1 p.m. to the intersection of East Garrison Boulevard and South Chestnut Street.
Once police got to the scene, they found two men who had been shot. Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
During the investigation, detectives determined the men were traveling in a car when they were shot by an unknown suspect.
In newly released surveillance photos, the suspect can be seen driving a burgundy-colored four-door Chevrolet.
Anyone with information about where the suspect may be is asked to contact detectives at 704-866-6069.
No other details have been released at this point. Return to this story for updates.
