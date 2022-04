MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Sunday a Marquette sports organization had a dinner with a special goal in mind. The Marquette Little League hosted a spaghetti dinner to help raise funds. Dinners for adults cost 10 dollars and kids were five dollars. People could also purchase raffle tickets for various items. President of Marquette Little League Shane Cromell said that the funds raised today will go towards important upgrades for the fields.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 18 DAYS AGO