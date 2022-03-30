ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Narcotics search warrant served at local residence

By LUKE GRONNEBERG
Sidney Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSIDNEY — A drug bust on North Main Avenue Wednesday morning led to the seizure of meth, suboxone and marijuana. According to a press release from Sidney Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman, the Sidney Police Department executed a narcotic’s search warrant at...

www.sidneydailynews.com

