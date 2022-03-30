ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle interested in £20m Aaron Hickey transfer with Bologna’s Scottish wing-back breaking records this season

By Alex Cole
 1 day ago
NEWCASTLE UNITED are interested in signing Bologna's Scottish starlet Aaron Hickey, according to reports.

Hickey, 19, is also being closely watched by AC Milan and other top European clubs.

Bologna starlet Aaron Hickey, 19, is reportedly wanted by Newcastle and AC Milan Credit: Kenny Ramsay

The defender was called up by Steve Clarke for Scotland’s friendly double-header, making his debut in the 1-1 draw with Poland.

And now Fabrizio Romano has announced the Toon interest in the Glasgow kid.

He tweeted: "Newcastle are interested in signing Bologna fullback Aaron Hickey.

"Potential fee £15-20m not an issue, he’s considered a top talent.

"Other clubs monitoring closely."

Hickey, who has mostly played at left wing-back this season, has played 27 games for Bologna during this campaign.

The former Celtic and Hearts trainee has played more minutes than any other teenager in Europe's top five leagues this season.

He has netted four goals this term, and added one assist, and has shown class throughout the past two campaigns in Italy.

In September, he became the first Scot to score a goal in Serie A since Graeme Souness 35 years ago.

As well as starring at wing-back he has also shown his versatility by playing on both flanks and as part of a four-man defence.

AC Milan have sent scouts to matches specifically to keep tabs on him.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been told that they will likely have to navigate the window without incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth.

The Toon are set for a summer of hefty spending as their controversial owners continue to loosen the purse-strings.

The window will not be overseen by Ashworth, however, who is currently on gardening leave at Brighton.

Ashworth, 51, resigned from his position at the Amex last month and has been on gardening leave ever since.

Ashworth appears likely to start in November, meaning that he will miss the Toon's summer splurge.

The Magpies are said to be 'relaxed' about the situation, and will have a similar structure in place to what they had in January.

Amanda Staveley and Howe will be in charge of transfers - with chief scout Steve Nickson also involved.

