Suffolk, VA

‘Babe, I think I just won a lot of money!’ Suffolk woman wins lottery four times in a row

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One lucky Suffolk woman is on a winning streak!

Krystle Smith won $100 playing a Virginia Lottery scratcher game a few weeks ago, followed by two more wins totaling $300. With luck on her side, she stopped by the Suffolk Sunoco on Godwin Boulevard in Suffolk and bought a White Ice Crossword 5X ticket.

She won $100,000.

“It’s kind of surreal!” she told Lottery officials. “I told my fiancé, ‘Babe, I think I just won a lot of money!’”

Virginia Lottery officials say this is the fifth of six $100,000 prizes claimed in the Crossword 5X series. That means one top prize remains unclaimed in this game.

The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,224,000. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.83.

Smith has no immediate plans for the money.

