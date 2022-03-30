ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
﻿‘Moonshot’ May Be a Sci-Fi Rom-Com, But That's Not Why It's a Must-Watch

By Nakeisha Campbell
Cover picture for the articleFasten your seatbelts, because Moonshot is about to take you on a ride that’s much wilder than you expected. The new sci-fi rom-com, which hits HBO Max on March 31, follows a brilliant college student named Sophie (Lana Condor), who enrolls in the Kovi Industries Program to travel to Mars and...

ComicBook

She-Hulk Promo Reveals First Look at Tatiana Maslany's New Marvel Hero

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to introduce new franchises and characters, we're on the cusp of the debut of She-Hulk, a live-action series that is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year. The new show will introduce Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany's take on Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, and fans have been eagerly awaiting more details around the series after its first footage debuted during Disney+ Day 2021. In particular, fans have been looking forward to a more concrete look at Maslany's character in her She-Hulk form — and that appears to have arrived, thanks to some newly-showcases photos of the show's merchandise. Several listings for officially-licensed Thermoses have surfaced on Amazon, which show multiple pieces of promo art of She-Hulk herself.
TV SERIES
94.5 KATS

The New Horror Movie ‘X’ Already Has a Prequel That Was Shot in Secret

Ti West's new horror film X — which centers on an adult film crew in 1979 rural Texas — already has a finished prequel. Starring Mia Goth, Brittany Snow, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, and Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), the film follows the crew as their reclusive hosts catch them “in the act,” resulting in a fight for their lives. Following its debut at the SXSW Film Festival, West has revealed that he plans to expand on his budding franchise.
MOVIES
Register Citizen

‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Joins Dakota Johnson in Sony’s Marvel Movie ‘Madame Web’

Sydney Sweeney, of “Euphoria” and “White Lotus” fame, has joined “Madame Web,” a comic book tentpole set in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. Sweeney’s role has not been announced. As previously reported, Dakota Johnson has been cast as the title character. In the comics, Madame Web is a paralyzed, elderly woman with myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder requiring her to connect to a life support system resembling a spider web.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
TODAY.com

Angela Bassett says the 'Black Panther' sequel will 'top' the 1st film

Angela Bassett appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and briefly teased what fans can expect from the highly anticipated “Black Panther” sequel. When host Ellen DeGeneres asked Bassett if she could provide a few small details about the upcoming film, the actor initially replied, “Not one single thing.”
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Universal’s Dracula Monster Movie Renfield’s Updated Cast List Includes Nicolas Cage and Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina

Film adaptations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula have been commonplace in cinema since the release of 1922’s Nosferatu, though Bela Lugosi was the first actor to officially bring the infamous vampire to life on the big screen in 1931. Like in the original novel, many of these adaptations include Renfield, Count Dracula’s henchman who was locked away in an insane asylum and desperate to gain immortality. Well, more than after 120 years after Dracula was published, it’s time for Renfield to get the spotlight, and he’ll do so in his own movie from Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Avatar 2 trailer may release alongside a certain Marvel movie...

It’s been more than 12 years since the release of James Cameron’s Avatar, but we’re finally hearing rumors about the ETA of a first trailer for its long-awaited sequel. Set to be one of the biggest new movies of 2022 – nay the decade – Avatar 2 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 16, though we’ve seen reports suggesting we could get a first look at the sci-fi epic in tandem with the release of Doctor Strange 2 on May 6.
MOVIES
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video's 'Outer Range' Finds Josh Brolin in the Center of a Western Sci-Fi Series in First Look

Amazon Prime Video has debuted the first look trailer for Outer Range, a western sci-fi series that stars Josh Brolin as a modern cowboy at the center of a dark mystery. The ominous new clip offers little in the way of plot reveals but features Brolin as the rugged head of his family delivering a powerful prayer. The intense invocation grows angry and echoes as unsettling scenes flash by, teasing viewers that blood and violence are almost certainly in store. Notably, the show marks Brolin's first series-lead role since the 2003 political drama Mister Sterling.
TV SERIES
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Marvel Is Making ‘Deadpool 3’ With Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy

Can you use extensive F-bombs in a Disney movie? I guess we’re going to find out. Ever since Disney acquired Fox — and therefore reacquired the rights to make X-Men movies based on the beloved Marvel comics — fans have been waiting to see what will happen to Deadpool, who has previously appeared in two wildly popular but heavily R-rated cinematic adventures that do not seem to fit comfortably into the wholesome Disney brand. Would Disney continue Deadpool’s foulmouthed tradition?
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Samuel L. Jackson Explains Why Spider-Man: No Way Home Should Have Gotten Oscar Nominations

Well, it looks like one of the actors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not so happy about the 2022 Oscar nominations. At least, he mainly seems unhappy that Spider-Man: No Way Home did not get nominated for Best Picture, instead only nabbing a nod for Best Visual Effects. Samuel L. Jackson, known for playing Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, has expressed his own feelings about Spider-Man No Way Home not being one of this year's Best Picture nominees (which can be watched ahead of the Academy Awards).
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Batman’: Matt Reeves Releases His Deleted Joker Scene Starring Barry Keoghan

“The Batman” is clearly a massive hit and already has fans desperate to know more about future plans for sequels. To that end, and as teased in the past, Warner Bros. and director Matt Reeves have released the Joker teaser scene starring Irish actor Barry Keoghan as the iconic villain at Arkham Asylum facing-off with Robert Pattinson’s Batman. It’s an interrogation prison scene reminiscent of “Silence Of The Lambs,” where a hunter goes to a madman to help him find his prey. In the clip, the Joker discusses their meeting being “almost our anniversary,” which suggests the date which Batman first caught him and incarcerated him in Arkham.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avatar 2 Trailer Reportedly Airing Before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The sequel to 2009's Avatar is slated to finally arrive in theaters at the end of the year, but a new report claims the first trailer for Avatar 2 will come when audiences gather to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Benedict Cumberbatch-starring movie is only two months away and teases the appearances of many surprising characters, such as Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier. If this new report ends up being true, then another surprise will come as fans get their first look at the blockbuster and record-setting sequel from director James Cameron.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Trailer Ties Val Kilmer’s “Iceman” Into New Story

The new trailer for the much anticipated Top Gun: Maverick dropped Tuesday, and beyond all the thrilling action, the preview shows how Val Kilmer’s “Iceman” will fit into the new story. Tom Cruise is back as the ultra-gifted but super cocky Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who is asked to train a new team at Top Gun at the behest of Kilmer’s Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, now a Navy admiral.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Flash' Star Ezra Miller Arrested for Incident In Hawaii Karaoke BarJimmy Kimmel Reacts to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars: "It Was So Shocking"Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock...
MOVIES
Boston Globe

Which actor played Batman best? The votes are in, and we have a winner.

The new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves is now in theaters, and leading up to its premiere, we asked readers to consider the many actors who’ve donned the cape and cowl (or voiced the animated character) over the years. The Globe’s Love Letters columnist...
MOVIES
TVLine

Mae Whitman to Star (and Sing!) in Hulu's Musical Rom-Com Up Here

Click here to read the full article. Mae Whitman has locked down her first post-Good Girls role… and she’ll need to warm up her vocal cords for this one. The actress has signed on to star in the Hulu musical Up Here, according to our sister site Deadline. Set in New York City in 1999, the romantic comedy follows a couple who falls in love while working to overcome the fears and fantasies inside their own heads. Whitman will play Lindsey, who moves from a small town in Vermont to the Big Apple to find out who she really is. Up Here...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Is Teaming With Hilary Swank For New Movie

Alan Ritchson was already familiar to Smallville and Titans viewers for respectively playing Aquaman and Hawk, but now fans of the Lee Child-created Jack Reacher are well acquainted with him too. Following Tom Cruise’s run as the character in the cinematic realm last decade, Ritchson is bringing Jack Reacher to life on Amazon’s Reacher series, and along with him obviously being overjoyed he’ll continue to play the role in a second season, it’s also been announced that the actor is lined up to star in a movie with Million Dollar Baby’s Hilary Swank.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

HBO Glitch Reportedly Revealed When Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' Will Arrive on HBO Max

HBO may have accidentally revealed the HBO Max premiere date of Matt Reeves‘ The Batman. According to reports, a technical glitch on the HBO Website — which has been fixed as of writing — stated that the Robert Pattinson-starring film will be available to stream on HBO Max on April 19 and will air on HBO on April 23. Deadline adds that the dates line up with WarnerMedia’s plan of releasing its films scheduled for 2022 and beyond to hit HBO Max 45 days after it premieres in cinemas; The Batman will supposedly arrive on streaming 46 days after its March 4 theatrical release in the US and Canada.
TV & VIDEOS

