Paddy Pimblett is on his way to being one of the sport’s biggest draws. Just two fights into his UFC career, there’s already plenty of buzz around the Liverpool scrapper. He’s done well to market himself, picking up some significant sponsorships in the process. A couple weeks ago, Pimblett brought down the house at UFC London by stopping Rodrigo Vargas inside a round — the crowd certainly believed him to be a superstar.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO