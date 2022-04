Gregory Wayne Abbott is attempting what only one other governor in Texas has done: win a third term. But the 64-year-old incumbent, previously the longest-serving attorney general in state history, must first convince voters that he deserves another shot. To do that, Abbott is painting his state as a bulwark against national Democrats' agenda on border enforcement and economic policy as well as school curricula and abortion restrictions. It's this approach he hopes will help him beat out Democratic contender Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke in November.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO