ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Viva L.A. Music Festival 2022: How can I buy tickets?

By Jennifer Roback
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B1LaK_0euV8oB100

WITH THE 2022 Viva L.A. Music Festival just a few months away, concertgoers are preparing for one of Los Angeles' biggest events of the year.

Ticket sales begin on April 2, 2022, and fans want to know where they can get their hands on them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ESN7m_0euV8oB100
Becky G is headlining the 2022 Viva L.A. Music Festival Credit: Getty

Viva L.A. Music Festival 2022: How can I buy tickets?

General admission tickets for the 2022 Viva L.A. Music Festival go on sale on April 2 starting at 2pm PT.

Pre-sale tickets are also released that day starting at 10am PT.

Tickets will be available to purchase through the event's website, and start at $199 plus fees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yMjhM_0euV8oB100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MXl9Z_0euV8oB100

This year, the Viva L.A. Music Festival is celebrating its 10th year anniversary by donating $1 for every ticket sold to the Los Angeles-based nonprofit No Us Without You LA.

“Viva! goes beyond just a music festival, it has a strong mission of building community and representation, which has led to its cult following that started in L.A. and has since gone global,” according to a press release, via Billboard.

“The fest celebrates those often overshadowed immigrants, youth of color, the underserved, the working class in the suburbs, various marginalized communities and artists that have long been pushed out of the larger anglo music arena.”

The festival will also have upgraded passes available starting at $299 plus fees.

Who is performing at the Viva L.A. Music Festival?

At this year's event, the Viva L.A. Music Festival will be headlined by Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Becky G, and Kali Uchis.

Other performers scheduled include:

  • Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
  • Lenin Ramirez
  • Ivy Queen
  • Cuco
  • Carla Morrison
  • The Marías
  • Ed Maverick
  • La Sonora Dinamita
  • Eslabon
  • Chicano

The festival notes that the lineup and set times are subject to chain without notice.

A full list of the lineup can be found on the festival's website here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7QEI_0euV8oB100
Tickets go on sale April 2, 2022 Credit: Viva Music Festival

How long is the Viva L.A. Music Festival?

The 2022 Viva L.A. Music Festival is a one-day-only event.

It will reportedly happen rain or shine and take place at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium on June 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361bPl_0euV8oB100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3mEm_0euV8oB100

The stadium is located in the Elysian Park neighborhood of LA and was first opened in 1962.

It has a capacity of 56,000 and is home to LA's MLB team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The US Sun
The US Sun

370K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

116M+

Views

Follow The US Sun and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
CBS 8

Win tickets to see Elton John in concert – live at Petco Park!

CBS 8 Mornings at 6am and CBS 8 News – Live at 6pm are giving away eight (8) Grand Prize packages each featuring a pair of tickets to see rock legend Elton John, LIVE in concert at Petco Park on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour. This contest ends at 11:59pm Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Becky G
Person
Daddy Yankee
Person
Kali Uchis
The Independent

Elton John announces final North American tour dates

Elton John has announced his final performance dates, which will conclude the North American portion of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. In 2018, the singer announced his plan for a three-year farewell tour that would complete his 52 years of live performances. The tour was later postponed due to a personal injury. Now, he begins his last round of North American dates in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on 15 July, with 11 recently added dates, including shows in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Phoenix, Arizona; Toronto and Vancouver, British Columbia; San Diego and Santa Clara, California; Dodger Stadium in...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticket Sales#The Suburbs#Anglo
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
The US Sun

Gabby Petito’s parents issue chilling warning to Brian Laundrie’s family and say ‘they have MORE evidence against them’

BRIAN Laundrie’s parents will have to "wait and see" what evidence Gabby Petito's family has against them, according to the Petito's lawyer. Attorney Pat Reilly issued the ominous warning after Chris and Roberta Laundrie filed a motion on Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges they knew their son had killed the vlogger.
ENTERTAINMENT
UPI News

Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey marries in Los Angeles

March 25 (UPI) -- Zak Starkey is a married man. Starkey, a musician and the son of former Beatles member Ringo Starr and Maureen Starkey, married Sharna Liguz at an intimate wedding Monday in Los Angeles. Starkey and Liguz married at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood. The couple chose...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
UPI News

Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London

March 27 (UPI) -- Phil Collins and his rock band Genesis played what they said was their final concert together in London this weekend. Deadline.com reported he 71-year-old vocalist and former drummer, keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford wrapped up what was titled The Last Domino? Tour at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.
MUSIC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
370K+
Followers
16K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy