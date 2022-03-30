WITH THE 2022 Viva L.A. Music Festival just a few months away, concertgoers are preparing for one of Los Angeles' biggest events of the year.

Ticket sales begin on April 2, 2022, and fans want to know where they can get their hands on them.

Becky G is headlining the 2022 Viva L.A. Music Festival Credit: Getty

Viva L.A. Music Festival 2022: How can I buy tickets?

General admission tickets for the 2022 Viva L.A. Music Festival go on sale on April 2 starting at 2pm PT.

Pre-sale tickets are also released that day starting at 10am PT.

Tickets will be available to purchase through the event's website, and start at $199 plus fees.

This year, the Viva L.A. Music Festival is celebrating its 10th year anniversary by donating $1 for every ticket sold to the Los Angeles-based nonprofit No Us Without You LA.

“Viva! goes beyond just a music festival, it has a strong mission of building community and representation, which has led to its cult following that started in L.A. and has since gone global,” according to a press release, via Billboard.

“The fest celebrates those often overshadowed immigrants, youth of color, the underserved, the working class in the suburbs, various marginalized communities and artists that have long been pushed out of the larger anglo music arena.”

The festival will also have upgraded passes available starting at $299 plus fees.

Who is performing at the Viva L.A. Music Festival?

At this year's event, the Viva L.A. Music Festival will be headlined by Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Becky G, and Kali Uchis.

Other performers scheduled include:

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

Lenin Ramirez

Ivy Queen

Cuco

Carla Morrison

The Marías

Ed Maverick

La Sonora Dinamita

Eslabon

Chicano

The festival notes that the lineup and set times are subject to chain without notice.

A full list of the lineup can be found on the festival's website here.

Tickets go on sale April 2, 2022 Credit: Viva Music Festival

How long is the Viva L.A. Music Festival?

The 2022 Viva L.A. Music Festival is a one-day-only event.

It will reportedly happen rain or shine and take place at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium on June 25.

The stadium is located in the Elysian Park neighborhood of LA and was first opened in 1962.

It has a capacity of 56,000 and is home to LA's MLB team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

