Illinois students create world's largest paper snowflake

March 30 (UPI) -- A group of Northern Illinois University students unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by creating a massive paper snowflake measuring 44 feet and 6 inches.

The advanced photography students, from NIU's School of Art and Design, folded the paper and cut it into a snowflake on Tuesday.

The resulting paper snowflake measured 44 feet and 6 inches, surpassing the current record of 20 feet and 1/2 inch, which was set in 2019 by Christa Hanson of Iowa.

Jessica Labatte, associate professor and head of the photography department, said it took the students about 10 hours to create the snowflake.

Evidence from the attempt is now being submitted to Guinness World Records for official verification.