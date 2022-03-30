ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona thrash Real Madrid in Champions League to seal 8-3 aggregate win in front of record crowd at Nou Camp

By Sandra Brobbey
 1 day ago

CLAUDIA PINA walloped in a dream goal on a dream night for Barcelona as they thrashed Real Madrid 5-2 at a packed-out Nou Camp

The forward’s second-half stunner was among the efforts that saw the LaLiga queens dash the European hopes of their rivals in front of a record crowd of 91,553.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3wTm_0euV8isf00
It was a special night at the Nou Camp Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27q2Fx_0euV8isf00
Barcelona reached the Champions League semis with an 8-3 aggregate win over Real Madrid Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aCueJ_0euV8isf00
A record 91,553 watched the action at the Nou Camp - thought to be the largest ever for a woman's football match Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h5kDg_0euV8isf00
The attendance was shown on the screens at the Nou Camp Credit: AP

The turnout is the largest to EVER watch a women’s club football game and is thought to be biggest crowd at football match in Europe this term.

It surpassed the 90,185 at the 1999 World Cup final between the USA and China at the Rose Bowl.

An estimated 110,000 are reported to have attended Denmark's defeat of Mexico at the 1971 World Cup Final.

However, the tournament was unfortunately not officially recognised at the time.

Mapi Leon fired Barca ahead with an eighth-minute wonder strike with Barca legends Xavi and Carlos Puyol watching from the stands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kHZQs_0euV8isf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M61Mu_0euV8isf00

The defender's first goal of the tournament was an in-swinging eighth-minute cross that flew in over keeper Maria Rodriguez.

The second leg remained level for just six more minutes before the hosts conceded a penalty with Irena Paredes booked for a handball.

With the boos of the home crowd ringing in her ears, Olga Carmona levelled for Madrid coolly slotting the ball home.

Jenni Hermoso came in for some rough treatment towards the first spell’s later stages with Babbett Peter catching her on the shin in the 38th minute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bhzHb_0euV8isf00
Barcelona ensured the home fans had much to cheer about Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=052gd7_0euV8isf00
Barcelona will face either Wolfsburg or Arsenal in the semis Credit: Getty

This was after team-mate Fridolina Rolfo sent a header over the bar.

The second half saw Madrid take the lead with a spectacular goal of their own from 40 yards out.

It came through Claudia Zornoza’s strike flying in over Sandra Panos who was caught off her line.

But the hosts hit back with Aitana Bonmati firing a low shot home in the 52nd minute after latching on to a through ball.

And they went 3-2 ahead with Claudia Pina scoring Barca’s second wonder goal of the night, dinking the ball over Rodriguez moments later.

Alexia Putellas made it 4-2 with her effort rolling over the line after taking a deflection on its way into goal.

Caroline Graham Hansen wrapped up the win, sliding the ball in at the far post to seal an 8-3 aggregate victory.

A semis clash with Arsenal or Wolfsburg is up next for the team who are chasing a second successive Champions League crown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GwpQn_0euV8isf00
The stadium was filled to the rafters Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40HaZB_0euV8isf00
The Barcelona players enjoyed the attention Credit: Getty

