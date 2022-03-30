ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Man arrested, charged with murder in 2017 slaying of transgender woman

 1 day ago
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man accused in the 2017 murder of a transgender woman is behind bars. Toledo police arrested 21-year-old Antonio Scott, Jr. on Wednesday. According a police...

