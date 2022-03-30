Aaron Judge delivers cancer survivor heartwarming gift

TAMPA (WFLA) – New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge took time out of his busy schedule with spring training in Tampa by making a cancer survivor’s day.

Judge facetimed with 15-year-old Mason Ferrulli, a young fan who is a three-time Ependymoma brain cancer and spine cancer survivor.

Mason went viral last year for pulling a one-of-one Judge card and later meeting Judge in Oakland receiving a signed jersey.

The two have since formed a relationship over the last year with Judge gifting Mason gifted him a set of his own custom baseball cards this week.

Judge told Mason to open a box he had sent and in it were a bunch of cards from Topps that featured an image of Mason and Judge from when they had met last year.

“That’s awesome!” Mason said in disbelief.

Judge called Mason a hero and asked for Mason’s autograph.

“I’ma need one,” Judge said. “You got my signature now. I’ma need you to sign one and send one to me.”

