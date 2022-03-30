Don Harrington Discovery Center opens registration for summer camp

Tangerine Bowl is once again participating in the Kids Bowl Free program and now is the time to sign up. The Kids Bowl Free Summer Program allows your kids to get two free games of bowling every day all summer long. If you are interested in signing your kids up, by logging onto kidsbowlfree.com. The program starts on May 15 and runs through the whole summer ending on August 31.

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO