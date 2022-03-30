ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Quinoa Salad & Pickled Jalapenos from Blind Bob’s

By Emily Gibbs
WDTN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat...

www.wdtn.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

How to make the crispiest chicken Parm and creamiest mac and cheese

Chef Daniel Holzman is joining TODAY to share two positively perfected classic comfort food recipes from his new cookbook, "Food IQ: 100 Questions, Answers, and Recipes to Raise Your Cooking Smarts." He shows us how to make a classic chicken Parmesan with a 40-minute red sauce you can put on anything, plus a mac and cheese that strikes the perfect balance between crispy and creamy.
RECIPES
WDTN

Blood Orange Olive Oil Based Salad & Cookies

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Melanie from The Spicy Olive joins us in the virtual Living Dayton kitchen with two great recipes!. The Spicy Olive’s Cranberry Pear Gorgonzola Cheese Salad;https://www.thespicyolive.com/recipe/spicy-olive-cranberry-pear-gorgonzola-cheese-salad/. The SpicyOlive’s Blood Orange Cranberry Oatmeal Cookies:https://www.thespicyolive.com/recipe/the-spicy-olives-blood-orange-oatmeal-cranberry-cookies/
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient In Geoffrey Zakarian's Egg Salad

Easter is almost here, and that means that a lot of people are filling their refrigerators with cartons of eggs to boil, dye, and decorate for their celebrations. But what to do with leftover hard-boiled eggs after the festivities? Once they're decorated, they look pretty, but they do eventually need to be eaten. Insider reports that 180 million eggs are purchased for Easter every year, which likely leaves lots of people on the search for recipes that employ cooked eggs. Fortunately, chef Geoffrey Zakarian has stepped up to the plate with his own.
RECIPES
KTAL

German Cucumber Salad

Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making a German Cucumber Salad. This dish makes a great healthy option for nearly every occasion. In a medium bowl, whisk together all of the dressing ingredients. Set aside. Wash and thinly slice the cucumbers. Add the cucumbers to the bowl with the...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad#Food Drink#Wdtn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
DFW Community News

The Best Grasshopper Pie Recipe

This amazing grasshopper pie recipe is amazing! Heavy cream, creme de menthe, oreo cookie crust…it doesn’t get much better than this!. This is perfect for St. Patrick’s day or any special occasion. Add a dollop of cool whip to make this minty mousse filling even better!. Delicious...
RECIPES
Kingsport Times-News

Burger Pickles

Burger toppings have gotten a bit out of hands these days (funnel cake and mac and cheese, anyone?), but some are non-negotiable. Whether you opt for sweet or dill, a pickle-topped burger is the way to go. Turns out executive chef at The Langham, Boston, Stephen Bukoff, agrees and feels...
FOOD & DRINKS
Longview News-Journal

McClellan: It's salad time

It’s almost time to start talking “salads,” as in salad luncheons and suppers. I have never met a woman who does not love to go to these and I have never met a man who does (like salad — only meals). Here we go with a...
RECIPES
WDTN

Come From Away Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter below for your chance to win tickets to Come From Away at the Schuster Center in Dayton!. Beginning Monday, March 28, watch Living Dayton for the Come From Away Word of the Day, then enter the word below for a chance to win a pack of four tickets to the show.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Azra Returns to the Living Dayton Kitchen!

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Azra from Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine joins us in the kitchen! She is our first guest back since before the pandemic and we are so excited to her back in. Ingredients:. 6 chicken thighs skin and bone on. 2 small red onions. 1 1/2 lb...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy