Inside the Pages of “Chico’s Promise”

When Indiana was a growing state with small settlements growing into thriving cities, it was a time of dreams, hope for a better future, and new beginnings. Some cities grew so fast that they were headed for a dominant economic standing in the state. One such city and most of its citizens never got to experience the good fortune that they had hoped.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gene Swift is on the move. He’s pulling branches, trimming limbs, getting them ready for the chipper and hand-splitting tree stumps. While most 85-year-olds are enjoying the retired life, Swift kicked it by joining Dave Kannapell’s Tree Service. “It’s good exercise for you,” he...
It’s probably safe to assume that Michael Robinson and Terry Raymer will never go to work on March 15 again. The two men from Louisville, Kentucky, have fished on that same date four years in a row now. And according to Kentucky Afield, which shared photos of their recent catch on Facebook, every year they’ve managed to put a catfish weighing more than 80 pounds in the boat. The 94-pound blue cat they landed earlier this week outweighs all those fish, and it just might cement an annual tradition.
Families looking to teach their children about responsibility may want to look into adopting this week’s pet of the week. Lola is a 5 month old poodle who will grow to be medium to standard size and weigh about 20-30lbs. She walks on a leash and gets along with other animals. She is also very smart.
Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you looking for a new addition in your family?. Meet Brownie, the longest resident at the Blount County Animal Center. He has been looking for a home for 6 years and is anxiously waiting for that day to come. Volunteers, Cathy and David Sostak,...
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Walmart will close one of its Greater Cincinnati locations next month, officials announced Monday. The Arkansas-based retail giant announced in a release it will close the Walmart store in Forest Park, 1143 Smiley Ave., on April 22. The company will still operate Walmart Supercenters within Greater Cincinnati, not including its various Sam's Club locations.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - You know it's spring when all the ice cream stands and creamy whips begin opening up in Cincinnati. Putz's will open up for the season on March 28. To make sure it's ready, it'll be testing its ice cream machines and giving out free cones on Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
AMELIA, Ohio — One of the Cincinnati area's last drive-in movie theaters is open for the season. Starlite Drive-In -- located at 2255 State Route Ohio-125 in Amelia -- opened for the season over the weekend. Video in player above: Daily Dose Podcast: Supreme Court nomination hearings begin, Kid...
Huntington, WV (WOWK) — A local McDonald’s owner donated funds to restore the home of a veteran and his wife, a longtime employee of the restaurant chain. Thomas Wolf, a Huntington-area McDonald’s franchise owner, donated $18,500 to Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State (HFHTS) on Thursday. The donation will renew a Veterans Housing Initiative home […]
The Ohio Department of Agriculture says they have detected Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a backyard chicken flock in Franklin County. The positive detection was confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS). Samples were first tested at the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and […]
Comments / 0