Clarified: Highlighting women entrepreneurs you should know

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Before I came out as trans, my only design aesthetic was a futon mattress on the ground and a simple shelf in the closet for my clothes. Because I couldn’t imagine an authentic way to exist in my body, I don’t think I could imagine, let alone create, an affirming physical space to live in. And while I still appreciate minimalism in home design, coming out as transmasculine and coming home to my own body helped me realize, among other important realities, that the more centered I am in my own skin, the more comfortable I feel bringing a strong sense of uniqueness, joy, and care into my home design.

