Clarified: Highlighting women entrepreneurs you should know

By Alexis White
wtae.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen entrepreneurs are continuing to bring a fresh perspective to the industries they are entering. The women featured in this episode remind us that being an entrepreneur requires not only purpose...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 0

KMBC.com

Clarified: Women leading the way

Women are breaking glass ceilings across all major industries. So for Women’s History Month, Clarified is recognizing just a few of the many accomplishments of women leaders across the country. In health care, for instance, Diane Hupp became the first female president and nurse at UPMC Children's Hospital in...
SOCIETY
Time Out Global

Women’s History Month: 5 Time Out Market chefs and restaurateurs you should know

It’s true that Time Out Markets are filled with culinary talents of all backgrounds, genders and cultures. After all, these spaces capture the soul of their respective cities. But it’s also true that the women who make up our lot of chefs, restaurateurs, managers and staff are exceptional and, with that said, deserving of some extra recognition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

Here’s how women in tech can break the bias and be their own advocates

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. While there’s been meaningful progress, cultural and societal expectations continue to have a dampening effect on the number of women in leadership positions. Less representation at...
SOCIETY
yr.media

Key of She is Redefining Gender in Jazz

This story was originally published on New York University’s Washington Square News. Even in its infancy, jazz was not a genre that stuck to the status quo. Developed by Black Americans in the early 20th century, jazz was marked by its amorphousness, as musicians riffed on an amalgam of influences to collaborate live with fellow band members. In short, jazz presented a sonic anomaly: It created new precedents for American music and performance. Now, nearly a century after the genre’s inception, student-run organization Key of She asks: Why should jazz’s rebellion stop when it comes to gender?
MUSIC
Hypebae

Inclusive Fashion Excludes the Rights of Garment Workers

At this point, in the world of fashion, if a brand isn’t offering inclusive options — they’re on track to be left behind. Victoria’s Secret‘s rebrand exemplifies how consumers are driving companies to become more inclusive. Representation matters now, more than ever. But at what cost?
ADVOCACY
Apartment Therapy

7 Trans Artists Share How They Showcase Queer and Trans Joy in Their Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Before I came out as trans, my only design aesthetic was a futon mattress on the ground and a simple shelf in the closet for my clothes. Because I couldn’t imagine an authentic way to exist in my body, I don’t think I could imagine, let alone create, an affirming physical space to live in. And while I still appreciate minimalism in home design, coming out as transmasculine and coming home to my own body helped me realize, among other important realities, that the more centered I am in my own skin, the more comfortable I feel bringing a strong sense of uniqueness, joy, and care into my home design.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Nature.com

Transgender Day of Visibility 2022: an interview with Adam Armada-Moreira and Ave Bisesi on trans experiences in STEM

This year at Communications Biology, we wanted to celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility by highlighting researchers at multiple career stages. In this Q&A, we asked early-career biologists about their own achievements, academic experiences, and how STEM can better support trans researchers. Dr. Adam Armada-Moreira (he/him) is a postdoctoral fellow at...
SOCIETY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

PANTENE CELEBRATES TRANSGENDER VISIBILITY IN LATIN AMERICA

Short Film Chronicles the Quinceañera Dream of One Woman. NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking International Transgender Day of Visibility, Pantene today released a documentary-style short film chronicling the Quinceañera of a transgender woman, Isa, denied one as a teenager. Longtime agency Grey New York created the campaign.
MOVIES

