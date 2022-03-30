ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Wind blowing sand across Highway 90

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s what it looks like down on Highway 90 in Biloxi....

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 1

WJTV 12

Thousands without power in Mississippi due to strong winds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of power outages have been reported in Mississippi on Wednesday, March 30 due to strong wind gusts. According to PowerOutage.US, more than 42,000 outages have been reported in Mississippi. Entergy Mississippi reported more than 20,000 outages. Entergy customers can report outages by texting OUT to 36778 or by calling 800-9OUTAGE […]
JACKSON, MS
City
Biloxi, MS
WDAM-TV

LIST: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the threat of severe weather making its way towards Mississippi, some Pine Belt residents may be without power. Power companies across the area are recording outages on their websites. Below are links to outage maps for each company:. Mississippi Power: https://outagemap.mississippipower.com/external/default.html. Dixie Electric: https://prepared.dixieepa.com/your-outage-resources/outage-map.
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
WLBT

7 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been seven confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi after storms rocked through the state on Tuesday. The seven are a confirmed EF-1 in the Goodman community of Holmes County, a confirmed EF-1 in Edwards, an EF-1 in western Ridgeland and another EF-1 in northern Clinton. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KTAL

Severe storms possible tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A strong cold front will move in tonight bringing the threat of large hail. The storms are expected to develop around sunset, with the severe weather threat continuing through the overnight hours. Warmest day of the week: Today will be the warmest day of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KLTV

Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJTV 12

Edwards family hunkers down in storm shelter

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following the severe storm on Tuesday, March 22, people in the area began to clean in Edwards. During the storm, one family hunkered down in their storm shelter. “We’ve been watching the weather, and so it’s going to be bad, and the tornado siren also got my son Mason will get […]
EDWARDS, MS
WNCT

National Weather Service confirms tornado in North Carolina

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that a tornado touched down North Carolina earlier this week as severe thunderstorms moved through the region. A team conducted a storm survey for the area northwest of Taylorsville in Alexander County and confirmed an EF-1 tornado with winds of up to 110 mph, according […]
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
Tuscaloosa Thread

LOOK: Tornado in Kemper County, Mississippi

Townsquare Media radio listeners Tom and Cody from Kemper County, Mississippi sent in this video of an unwrapped tornado. This tornado is a part of the system appraoching West Alabama and Tuscaloosa County. The next video shows the damage caused by the same tornado. For the latest severe weather updates,...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A tornado touched down late Tuesday night in Baldwin County, and a WKRG News 5 viewer caught it on camera. Blake Salter shared this video and photo with us from an area between Foley and Summerdale. WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams was in the area after the stormed moved through. […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Natchez Democrat

Schools close Tuesday for expected bad weather

NATCHEZ — Many area schools will be closed Tuesday due to the risk of severe weather. According to the National Weather Service Jackson office, Adams County and Concordia Parish face a moderate risk for severe storms where tornadoes, damaging wind gusts as high as 70 miles per hour and golf ball size hail are possible.
NATCHEZ, MS

