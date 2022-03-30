Wind blowing sand across Highway 90

A group of tornadoes and heavy winds are causing more destruction to the South. Several people were hurt, but no deaths have been reported. More than 100,000 homes and businesses are without power. Near Gulfport, Mississippi, debris littered neighborhoods after a tornado touched down there. "The whole house was shaking...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of power outages have been reported in Mississippi on Wednesday, March 30 due to strong wind gusts. According to PowerOutage.US, more than 42,000 outages have been reported in Mississippi. Entergy Mississippi reported more than 20,000 outages. Entergy customers can report outages by texting OUT to 36778 or by calling 800-9OUTAGE […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Severe weather has caused issues for some in Mississippi. At the governor’s mansion in Jackson, a large tree toppled over into the road and onto Capitol Street. Mississippi Highway Patrol reported an overturned mobile home on US 82 in Sunflower County just before 2 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS — A massive tornado caused widespread damage across the New Orleans metro area on Tuesday night. Video recorded by David Mark Poindexter shows the massive storm move across land and into the Mississippi River.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the threat of severe weather making its way towards Mississippi, some Pine Belt residents may be without power. Power companies across the area are recording outages on their websites. Below are links to outage maps for each company:. Mississippi Power: https://outagemap.mississippipower.com/external/default.html. Dixie Electric: https://prepared.dixieepa.com/your-outage-resources/outage-map.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
A violent storm system has been pummeling areas along the Gulf Coast the last two days, and recent video footage has captured a massive tornado touching down in New Orleans. The video clip below shows the massive funnel making its way through the city. At a Glance:. The National Weather...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been seven confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi after storms rocked through the state on Tuesday. The seven are a confirmed EF-1 in the Goodman community of Holmes County, a confirmed EF-1 in Edwards, an EF-1 in western Ridgeland and another EF-1 in northern Clinton. The...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A strong cold front will move in tonight bringing the threat of large hail. The storms are expected to develop around sunset, with the severe weather threat continuing through the overnight hours. Warmest day of the week: Today will be the warmest day of the...
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following the severe storm on Tuesday, March 22, people in the area began to clean in Edwards. During the storm, one family hunkered down in their storm shelter. “We’ve been watching the weather, and so it’s going to be bad, and the tornado siren also got my son Mason will get […]
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that a tornado touched down North Carolina earlier this week as severe thunderstorms moved through the region. A team conducted a storm survey for the area northwest of Taylorsville in Alexander County and confirmed an EF-1 tornado with winds of up to 110 mph, according […]
Townsquare Media radio listeners Tom and Cody from Kemper County, Mississippi sent in this video of an unwrapped tornado. This tornado is a part of the system appraoching West Alabama and Tuscaloosa County. The next video shows the damage caused by the same tornado. For the latest severe weather updates,...
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A tornado touched down late Tuesday night in Baldwin County, and a WKRG News 5 viewer caught it on camera. Blake Salter shared this video and photo with us from an area between Foley and Summerdale. WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams was in the area after the stormed moved through. […]
NATCHEZ — Many area schools will be closed Tuesday due to the risk of severe weather. According to the National Weather Service Jackson office, Adams County and Concordia Parish face a moderate risk for severe storms where tornadoes, damaging wind gusts as high as 70 miles per hour and golf ball size hail are possible.
This evening will be nice with clear skies and temps falling into the 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 60s. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Tomorrow. Wednesday will be an interesting day. Before the storms arrive, Gusty Winds as high as 45-50 mph will be possible. The severe storms...
(WEAR) -- Some schools in Northwest Florida are announcing closures ahead of Friday's potential severe weather. Walton County schools and offices will be closed starting at 11 a.m. Friday. Schools will resume following Spring Break on March 28. All Okaloosa County Schools will be closed Friday. Schools will resume session...
