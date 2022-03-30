ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallingford, CT

Music teacher accused of sexually assaulting student in Wallingford

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WmiEm_0euV6iWZ00

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A musical instructor in Wallingford has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting one of his students.

Wallingford police said on Jan. 31, 2022, around 10:40 a.m., officers received a complaint about a sexual assault of a minor.

After an investigation, it was determined that 36-year-old Adam Romo of Meriden established a sexual relationship with a minor who was one of his music students. According to Wallingford police, Romo was a Mariachi-style musical instructor at the time.

Wallingford police said Romo had sexual encounters with this minor several times over a period of time. Police said numerous other incidents were discovered where Romo made sexual advances on other students.

On March 17, Romo turned himself in and was charged with six counts of risk of injury to a minor, two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, and two counts of second-degree sexual assault. He was given a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WTNH
WTNH

15K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Assistant Principal Kills Himself At Middle School While Students Were In Class: Report

An entire middle school in Orange County, Calif., is in mourning today (March 14) following a shocking event on campus. Schools have been at the forefront of conversations about safety, especially as hundreds of altercations and shootings have occurred in the United States alone. There has been an emphasis placed on how students should interact with one another and staff has been advised on what to look for just in case they may have a troubled student, but Kraemer Middle School stole national attention after there was a report of a suicide.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wallingford, CT
Sports
City
Wallingford, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Wallingford, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Meriden, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

4 injured in shooting outside Waterbury bar

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating after four people were shot outside of a bar early Monday morning. Officers responded to the House of Goats Bar on Scovill Street around 12:20 a.m. for the report of a weapons complaint. When officers arrived, they located the four victims. Police said three people — a […]
WATERBURY, CT
NECN

Police ID Woman Killed in Meriden, Conn.

The death of a 37-year-old woman at her Meriden home Sunday night has been ruled a homicide and police are continuing to investigate. Police have identified the woman as 37-year-old Dominique Curtis. Meriden police responded to the Atrium Condominium Apartment complex on East Main Street after receiving several calls just...
MERIDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Music Teacher#Police
Daily Voice

17-Year-Old Shot, Killed In New Haven

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed on a Connecticut street. The teenage boy was shot around 9 p.m., Sunday, March 20 in New Haven, on Orchard Place, between Orchard Street and Charles Street. Responding officers located the victim, who had been struck by gunfire, said Officer...
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

Authorities: Fentanyl, cocaine seized from Torrington home

A search warrant executed in Torrington on Friday resulted in the seizure of 1,181 blue pills believed to contain fentanyl. The pills were tested and showed a presumptive positive result for containing fentanyl. Approximately 110 wax folds containing an off-white colored powdery substance were found. The wax folds were tested and showed a presumptive positive result for fentanyl.
TORRINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

2 month investigation leads to drug arrest in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Drug dealing reports from concerned citizens and a two month investigation led to the arrest of a man in Norwich. Joshua Winston, 34, was arrested when Norwich police executed a search and seizure warrant at an apartment on Main Street on Thursday. People had reported that...
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Old Saybrook officer on leave following arrest in Essex

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – An Old Saybrook police officer is currently on administrative leave following an arrest in Essex last month. According to State Police, On February 27, 2022, a trooper responded to the Scotch Plains Tavern in Essex for the report of a fight between ten to 15 people. During the course of […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Man arrested in connection to Waterbury bank robbery

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) –  Waterbury Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in January. Police said on January 19, 2022, a suspect identified as 34-year-old Robert Creighton, allegedly robbed a People’s Bank on Chase Avenue. On Wednesday, police were notified that Creighton was possibly in the area of Grilleytown Road and Lakewood […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

PD: Man injured in overnight shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Hartford early Saturday morning. Police say officers responded to Garden Street around 12:49 a.m. for the report of a person shot. The male victim had a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

18-year-old arrested for driving wrong way, under the influence

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a Vernon man for driving the wrong way on I-91 northbound while under the influence, after he crashed into another vehicle on Thursday in East Windsor. Police officers arrived to the scene of the crash and determined that the operator of a 2021 Honda Passport was traveling […]
EAST WINDSOR, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Woman tried to rob Plainville bank after East Windsor robbery

EAST WINDSOR — About an hour after robbing a bank in East Windsor, authorities say the alleged suspect tried to rob another bank in a nearby town. Around 9:30 a.m. March 15, police say a woman went into People’s United Bank at 39 Prospect Hill Road in East Windsor and showed a teller a note that demanded money. The suspect said she had a gun but didn’t show one, police said.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

WTNH

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy