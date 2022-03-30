Music teacher accused of sexually assaulting student in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A musical instructor in Wallingford has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting one of his students.

Wallingford police said on Jan. 31, 2022, around 10:40 a.m., officers received a complaint about a sexual assault of a minor.

After an investigation, it was determined that 36-year-old Adam Romo of Meriden established a sexual relationship with a minor who was one of his music students. According to Wallingford police, Romo was a Mariachi-style musical instructor at the time.

Wallingford police said Romo had sexual encounters with this minor several times over a period of time. Police said numerous other incidents were discovered where Romo made sexual advances on other students.

On March 17, Romo turned himself in and was charged with six counts of risk of injury to a minor, two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, and two counts of second-degree sexual assault. He was given a $50,000 bond.

