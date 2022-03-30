AerCap Files $3.5B Claim For Seized Russian Aircraft

For years, they have been symbols of the extraordinary wealth accrued by oligarchs. Now, superyachts are front and centre of the West’s race to sanction those closest to Russian president Vladimir Putin following his invasion of Ukraine.Four have so far been seized by European governments.They include billionaire Alexei Mordashov’s £45 million boat Lady M, which was impounded in Imperia, Italy, and government official Igor Sechin’s 280-foot Amore Vero, which was seized by authorities near Marseille, France. On Saturday afternoon, Italian authorities announced they had also taken hold of a £444 million boat – one of the world’s largest yachts –...
Comments / 0