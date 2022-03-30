ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

AerCap Files $3.5B Claim For Seized Russian Aircraft

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) submitted a $3.5 billion insurance claim for more than 100 jets stuck in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and intends to pursue all claims under these policies concerning...

