COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs family is ready to take on the next step in their life after a rough few months and Bob Penkhus Motor Company was able to step in and help. After the local car company got off the phone with CSPD who was working on a case where a family had been involved in a hit-and-run with an uninsured driver and left there vehicle totaled. Turns out this car was a huge part of keeping their family of five safe.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO