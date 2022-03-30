ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, FL

Severe weather prompts school closures

By S. Brady Calhoun
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3NlH_0euV62jQ00

UPDATE 4 P.M.

Bay District: Delayed start.

Gulf Coast State College: Delayed Start

Calhoun County: Closed Thursday.

Liberty County: Closed Thursday.

Holmes County: Delayed Start

Walton County: 2 Hour Delay.

Washington, Gulf, Franklin, Jackson: Closed Thursday.

Haney Technical College: Distance Learning Thursday.

Haney Technical College

Due to upcoming weather concerns, Haney Technical College classes for Thursday, March 31st will roll to distance learning.  Students MUST complete their work online or be counted absent.  Haney staff and students, please check your emails for more details.

Gulf Coast State College

Due to the severe weather predicted to impact our service district overnight, Gulf Coast State College will delay opening for employees and students until 9:30am CST (10:30am EST) tomorrow (3/31/22). If students or employees cannot travel safely tomorrow, please contact your supervisor or professor directly.

Please look for updates through the College’s website, text alerts, social media, and local media outlets. Students are encouraged to sign up to receive the College’s free emergency alert notifications at www.gulfcoast.edu/alert.

Bay District Schools

Bay District Schools announced they will have a three-hour delayed start to school on Thursday.

BDS released a statement of clarification on Wednesday afternoon:

“Thursday’s schedule is a normal schedule PLUS THREE HOURS for the start time but release times will remain the same. So if a student normally gets picked up by the bus at 6:15 a.m., that student will get picked up on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. but will get off the bus in the afternoon at the normal time. If a student’s school normally begins at 8:15 a.m., that school will begin at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday only. All afternoon release times remain the same. Lunch will be served as usual.

“School start times vary throughout our community with some combination schools and special service centers operating on individualized schedules. Most elementary schools begin at 7:30 a.m. and will begin Thursday at 10:30 a.m., most middle schools begin at 9 a.m. and will begin Thursday at noon and most high schools begin at 8:15 a.m. and will open Thursday at 11:15 a.m. If you have questions about your child’s schedule you can find the regular start time at https://www.bay.k12.fl.us/start-end-times . Bus riders need to add exactly three hours to their normal pick times. All employees will report to work three hours after their normal reporting times.

“All afternoon release times remain unchanged for all BDS schools. Charter schools operate independently and set their own schedules. Any charter parents should consult their individual schools to find out if tomorrow’s plans are being adjusted.

Franklin County

“Out of an abundance of caution, I, Superintendent Steve Lanier, and school officials have decided to cancel school tomorrow (3/31) due to an approaching storm. The school closure includes all staff (12-month employees),” Franklin officials wrote on Facebook. “We will continue to be in close contact with the Emergency Operations Center as they monitor it and keep you all updated, but as of now, we anticipate everyone to return to school on Friday.”

He added that “The safety of our students, faculty, and staff remains at the forefront of all decisions. We encourage our families to follow guidance from our local emergency management, our call-out system, Oyster Radio, our website/app, our Facebook page, and local news stations for updates.”

Holmes County

Holmes County plans to have a two-hour delay on Thursday morning. School officials said bus routes will begin two hours later than usual.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 23:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Escambia; Gulf; Holmes; Jackson; Okaloosa; Santa Rosa; Walton; Washington TORNADO WATCH 65 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS FL . FLORIDA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BAY CALHOUN ESCAMBIA GULF HOLMES JACKSON OKALOOSA SANTA ROSA WALTON WASHINGTON
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

2 dead after Thursday morning severe weather

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are dead after severe weather came through the Gilberts Mill Road area Thursday morning, officials said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said two mobile homes were destroyed, and the two people were inside one of the mobile homes. Two other people were in the second mobile home, and […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

PHOTOS: Possible tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Damage from possible tornadoes ripped across central Mississippi on Wednesday, March 30. The severe storms caused damage in many areas knocking down trees, power lines and damaging homes and businesses. Possible twin tornadoes moved through Hinds County Wednesday afternoon. The storm caused damage in downtown Jackson. A tweet from the Mississippi […]
JACKSON, MS
WATCH: Possible tornado in Washington Co. caught on camera

UPDATE as of 7:30 a.m. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported destroyed homes and downed power lines near the Gilberts Mill Road area. Please use caution when driving through this area. Refrain travel in this area, if possible. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A possible tornado was spotted in the Chipley area Thursday morning […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Severe weather damage across northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A line of dangerous storms churned across northwest Florida Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The WKRG News 5 Weather Team tracked the destructive weather, including a likely tornado in Okaloosa County. Here we’re tracking the damage from the severe weather event. We will continue to update this story as we confirm […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WAFF

2 injured in Madison County due to high winds

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI), two individuals have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday. One individual was injured after a falling tree limb struck them in the head in the Five Points area. The other person...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Spring Breakers help clean up Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Volunteer State is living up to its name. Students from Tennessee Tech University are helping to clean up remaining Hurricane Michael remnants in the Greenwood Acres neighborhood of Panama City Beach. “The majority of the homes had been repaired and they just had some lingering things; hauling of […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Overnight severe weather leaves damage across Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A very active night of severe weather along the Gulf Cost left its marks on Mobile County overnight. The damage reports are still coming in hours after storms moved through the area. A lot of cleanup expected in some communities across the area. Winds and...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
‘We lost our neighbors’ two dead and homes destroyed after storm

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are dead after a likely tornado touched down early Thursday morning in Washington County. The possible tornado destroyed their home, as well as the homes of several of their neighbors along Gilbert’s Mill Road. Residents are shocked and trying to figure out their next move, Washington County resident […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
CBS Austin

Some local school districts to release students early due to severe weather

Strong thunderstorms are headed to Central Texas Monday evening with the potential for large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. Some local school districts are releasing students early because of the possibility for dangerous severe storms. Early Release:. Manor ISD: dismissing Middle School 1:30pm, High School 12:30pm, Elementary 2:30pm.
AUSTIN, TX
WKRG News 5

Truck, homes damaged in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Damaging storms rolled through Santa Rosa County early Thursday morning. Milton residents awoke to sounds of winds howling and were surprised by the damage caused by powerful, gusty winds. Some gusts could have reached up to 80 miles per hour, according to the First Alert Storm Team. “It was very scary,” […]
MILTON, FL
WESH

Boil water notice issued for part of Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. — A water main break in Mims forced a boil water advisory for part of Brevard County. Residents should bring water to a rolling boil for a minute before using it to drink, cook, brush teeth, make ice or wash dishes. Officials say the boil water notice...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Comments / 0

