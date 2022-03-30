The Wanted, Liam Payne & More Remember Tom Parker: ‘He Was So Full of Life’

Click here to read the full article.

The music world is grieving The Wanted ‘s Tom Parker after his wife, Kelsey Hardwick, announced his death Wednesday (March 30). “Our hearts are broken,” she wrote in her announcement, which was posted to her Instagram account. “Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

The 33-year-old, who had long been battling brain cancer, died peacefully earlier today, Hardwick shared. He is survived by two children — Aurelia Rose Parker and Bodhi Thomas Paris Parker. “We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children,” Hardwick continued in her post , which included a photo of she and Parker holding their kids. “Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”

A member of The Wanted since 2009, Parker’s death leaves a gaping hole in the music community, which is already reeling from the recent loss of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates,” The Wanted said in a statement posted to their Instagram account.

Liam Payne , who shared common ground with Parker as both artists built their careers in boy bands, wrote that he was “heartbroken to hear about Tom.” Added Payne: “He was so full of life and humour, and the memories I have of him stay with me forever.”

“33 is far too young,” wrote Connor Ball, who’s a member of fellow boy band The Vamps . “So much sadness.”

Read more posts from musicians mourning the loss of Tom Parker below:

