Politics

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia continues bombardments after peace talks

By Steve Miller
Voice of America
 1 day ago

Russian forces continued their bombardment of some Ukrainian cities after they...

www.voanews.com

Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
News Break
Europe
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all...
Chicago Sun-Times

Will old Christian prophecy protect Ukraine?

It’s a holy card held close to the Ukrainian vest. As Russia wages war in Ukraine and lowers its Iron Curtain, a Christian legend has been resurrected. Now that a massive Russian tank convoy is close to the country’s capital city of Kyiv, an ancient religious prediction has surfaced.
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
Daily Mail

Zelensky fires two top Ukrainian security officials and brands them TRAITORS who failed to defend the country in rare example of dissent among ranks in Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelensky has fired two senior officials and branded them 'traitors' in a rare show of dissent among the ranks in Ukraine. The president accused the two generals, who worked for the national security service, of failing in their duty to protect the country. He also warned others they would...
Daily Mail

Russia's '140-kill sniper couple': Captured female marksman who has taken 40 lives is married to rebel commander who claims to have shot more than 100 Ukrainians

An elite female pro-Russian sniper who has killed over 40 people is married to a rebel commander who claims to have shot more than 100 Ukrainians, it has been revealed. It was reported this week that Irina Starikova, 41, was captured by Ukrainian forces after being injured in fighting. The notorious mother of two was operating in the the separatist Donbas region and is said to have over 40 kills. Her fate is unknown.
