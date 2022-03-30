Doja Cat Makes It Clear She’s Quitting Music: ‘Yes the F—k I Am’ | Billboard News

She wants to show that female rappers can become moguls in their own right. Nicki Minaj is venturing into the entrepreneurial side of the music industry. On March 9, the rapper shared in a sit-down interview with Joe Budden that she is starting her own management company and record label. “I am creating my own management company,” she said. Minaj also shared that she first decided to create her own management company for herself but that she ultimately wants to bring others along for the ride.

