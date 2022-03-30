Crews responding to brush fires in Morgan County

A Lacey's Spring man has been identified as the victim of a fatal ATV crash Sunday. Luther Dean Woodall, 60, died after the ATV he was driving overturned. It happened about 5:23 p.m. off Woodland Lake Drive in Lacey's Spring. The Morgan County coroner said the victim was riding the...
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Flooding in Hartselle Sunday caused a pack of pigs to get loose and cross roadways causing vehicle crashes. According to a Facebook post from Morgan County 911, the pigs were seen near the area of Highway 36 and Springdale Dr. The post asks that if you...
As much of Alabama braces for winter storms this weekend, state authorities urged motorists on Friday to use “extreme caution” on roadways. All of north Alabama is under a winter storm warning that takes effect 9 p.m. Friday, and up to four inches of snow is a possibility in the region.
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were arrested Monday in Scottsboro after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office uncovered a large amount of controlled substances. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 142 grams of methamphetamine, 84 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of cocaine HCL, 33 packages of marijuana, oxycodone, hydrocodone, clonazepam, amphetamine and psilocybin were discovered at a Scottsboro residence.
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County Deputy is no longer on the force, while another is being disciplined for their actions on a plane in February. According to the Birmingham Police Department, on Feb. 26, officers assigned to the airport precinct division were made aware of a disturbance on a flight heading to Tampa, Florida. When officers arrived, they found four intoxicated passengers who refused to wear a mask. The four were later taken off the flight.
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Calhoun County are asking the public for help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl. Stephanie Lenn Ward was last seen in the area of Carol Street in Piedmont overnight Sunday and maybe in the Anniston or Oxford areas at this time. Ward...
Strong thunderstorms and possible tornadoes are expected in Alabama on Tuesday, and some schools have already announced early dismissals. Storms could begin in west Alabama by this afternoon and will shift eastward through the evening and into the overnight hours, gradually lowering in intensity as they do. The strongest storms...
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was struck by a vehicle Saturday while walking on Highway 31 North near Burgess Body shop. According to Capt. Jeff Warnke with the Cullman Police Department, the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. when a woman was attempting to cross a four lane intersection.
Crews with Huntsville Utilities are responding to a large power outage affecting customers in Madison County and the City of Madison. The affected area includes Pine Grove Road south to U.S. 72 and from Old Railroad Bed Road east to Jeff Road. Service will be restored as quickly and safely...
One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 65 in Morgan County. Mary A. Waters, 58, of Cullman was seriously injured when the 1984 Ford F-150 she was riding in was struck by a 2010 Honda Civic, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI), two individuals have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday. One individual was injured after a falling tree limb struck them in the head in the Five Points area. The other person...
The right northbound lane of Interstate 65 near mile marker 334 in Morgan County was blocked Monday morning due to a two-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A WAAY 31 viewer reported lanes began to re-open about 12:14 p.m. The crash happened about 9:36 a.m.
Watch WAFF Team Coverage of the impact of Wednesday's severe weather. Update: Large wildfire in the Wears Valley forcing mandatory evacuations. Update: Large wildfire in the Wears Valley forcing mandatory evacuations. Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres. Updated: 7 hours ago. Multiple agencies responded to a large brush fire...
