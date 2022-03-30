Crews responding to brush fires in Morgan County

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County Deputy is no longer on the force, while another is being disciplined for their actions on a plane in February. According to the Birmingham Police Department, on Feb. 26, officers assigned to the airport precinct division were made aware of a disturbance on a flight heading to Tampa, Florida. When officers arrived, they found four intoxicated passengers who refused to wear a mask. The four were later taken off the flight.

MORGAN COUNTY, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO