Man arrested in connection to March 20 homicide in Denver

UPDATE | Thursday — The person killed in a March 20 shooting in Denver has been identified as Frankie Sanchez, 28. He died a few days after the shooting.

...

DENVER — Denver police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a homicide on March 20.

The Denver Police Department announced on Wednesday morning that it had arrested Jon Sulaica on a charge of first-degree murder. The charge stems from a homicide on the 1600 block of S. Zenobia Street.

Denver police responded to the area on March 20 after receiving a report of a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found an injured man. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died on March 23.

DPD investigators worked to identify a suspect and then issued a warrant for Sulaica's arrest.

With the help of the Arvada Police Department, Sulaica was arrested on Tuesday.

The arrest warrant is sealed, police said.

No other details were available as of Wednesday afternoon.