Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, March 29?

Lauren is worried about what happened to Michael on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS but she has no idea just how bad things could get! Still, Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) admitted to Soaps In Depth that her alter ego was expecting something like this to happen. “She knew that when he went back to work for Victor that it wasn’t going to be as delightful as Michael and Victor were trying to tell her it was going to be,” she explained. “But she never expected that he would be sent to Peru. It was supposed to be just a very short trip and routine… and it became anything but that.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO