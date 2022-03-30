ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, March 29?

cartermatt.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are you going to be seeing this show back on the air alongside both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? We know that there was a hiatus for all three shows last week, so are we about to get more of the same?....

Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire fans heartbroken as Sylvie Brett leaves Firehouse 51

Chicago Fire fans were left heartbroken on Wednesday when it was revealed that Kara Killmer, who plays Sylvie Brett, would be leaving the show indefinitely. Exclusive: Chicago PD's Marina Squerciati and Patrick John Flueger break down 'rough' episode 15. Her character made the decision to move to Portland to be...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Why did Pelham leave Chicago Fire?

Jason Pelham (Brett Dalton) was an enigmatic character. We weren’t quite sure what to make of him when he first appeared, and it seemed like the rest of Firehouse 51 didn’t know either. He was given a hard time by those who missed Casey (Jesse Spencer), and forced...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s How That Big Twist Will Affect Stella’s Future

“Chicago Fire” is one of the biggest programs on NBC. The “One Chicago” universe has been a big hit for a long time. The show is still running strong for the network, in part because of the big-time writing from the folks behind the scenes for the network. For instance, there was recently a big swerve on the NBC program. Here is how that big twist in particular will affect Stella’s future on the program.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
FanSided

Chicago Med cast 2022: Who’s leaving the show?

Chicago Med has had a transitional season. Fans have had to watch long time favorites like Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) leave the show, and newcomers like Drs. Hammer (Kristen Hager) and Scott (Guy Lockard) take up their mantle. Given the uncertain futures of certain characters,...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Is Adam Ruzek leaving Chicago PD?

“Gone” was a taxing episode for several Chicago PD characters. That said, the character who struggled the most was Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger), who took the kidnapping of Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams) as cause to ignore standard police procedure. There were several instances throughout the episode where Ruzek crossed...
TV SERIES
FanSided

When is Brett coming back to Chicago Fire?

Brett (Kara Killmer) has left Chicago Fire. Well, at least for a bit. The character has been struggling since the departure of Casey (Jesse Spencer) earlier this season, and decided to take some time off work to go visit him in Portland. The decision was introduced and executed very quickly,...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

What Chicago Med's Surprise Character Return Could Mean For Will And The ED In Season 7

Spoilers ahead for Episode 16 of Chicago Med Season 7, called “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear.”. Chicago Med picked up where it left off last week when it came to Will deciding to keep his whistleblower money, and Vanessa was mulling over her dating life while working another psych case with Dr. Charles, but the emotional heart of the episode saw Crockett, Archer, Pamela, and Goodwin finding the way to save the life of a baby and bring a new family together in the aftermath of a terrible tragedy. Saving the life of a baby helped set the stage for the character who returned in the final moments of “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear,” but her arrival still came as a surprise. Welcome back, Dr. Hannah Asher!
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago PD cast teases character death in season 9

Chicago PD has a long and storied history of shocking deaths. It makes sense. Given the danger the main characters are subjected to on a weekly basis, there are bound to be some unfortunate incidents involving gunplay and/or the devious actions of criminals. That being said, there hasn’t been a...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago Fire: Is Molly’s Pub a real place?

Molly’s Pub is a staple on Chicago Fire. It’s been the hangout of choice for the 51 since season 1, and has gone through several different iterations on its way to becoming the safe haven it is now. The show does such a good job of evoking the...
TV & VIDEOS
People

Grey's Anatomy: A Prominent Character Returns While 1 Romance Shifts from Fling to 'Falling in Love'

This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy. During Thursday's episode of the hit ABC medical drama, Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) received a surprise visit from both of her deceased mothers — her birth mother, Ellis Grey (Kate Burton) and her adoptive mother, Diane Pierce (LaTanya Richardson Jackson). Elsewhere, two romances leveled up.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire, Med and PD pulled from screens in major schedule change

Bad news, One Chicago fans - the franchise is set to take another unexpected break from screens. NBC will not air new episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD or Chicago Med in its usual Wednesday evening slot next week. Instead, audiences will be treated to a trio of reruns on 23 March as all three shows face a scheduling shake-up. It's not known why the franchise is taking another break so soon after returning from the month-long hiatus caused by NBC's coverage of the Winter Olympics or how long the break will be.
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’: Jessy Schram Returning To NBC Medical Drama As A Series Regular

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jessy Schram is returning to NBC‘s Chicago Med in the role of Dr. Hannah Asher as a series regular. Schram made her One Chicago debut in Season 5 Episode 12 and was last seen in the Season 6 premiere. Hannah made her shocking return in the final beats of tonight’s episode, “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear,” an appropriate message for someone who is now two years sober and ready for a fresh start. Thanks to her guardian angel Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), her fresh start includes a new job at...
CHICAGO, IL
extratv

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Chris Carmack & Wife Erin Slaver Expecting Baby #2

Actor Chris Carmack is about to be a girl dad, for the second time!. Carmack and wife Erin Slaver, who are already parents to Kai, 5, are expecting a daughter in May. Carmack, who plays Dr. Atticus Lincoln on “Grey’s Anatomy,” and Slaver shared the happy news with fans, friends, and family in a joint Instagram post, featuring photos from a celebration for their baby on the way.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Is Dr. Hannah Asher Returning to 'Chicago Med'?

Chicago Med fans got a huge shock at the end of the March 16 episode when Dr. Hannah Asher turned up in the Emergency Department! The character hadn't been seen since the Season 6 premiere, when she and Will decided their relationship couldn't go on and she needed to focus on her sobriety in Los Angeles. So, why is Hannah suddenly back in Chicago — and is she staying?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Soaps In Depth

Tracey E. Bregman Previews Lauren’s Search for Michael on Y&R (EXCLUSIVE)

Lauren is worried about what happened to Michael on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS but she has no idea just how bad things could get! Still, Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) admitted to Soaps In Depth that her alter ego was expecting something like this to happen. “She knew that when he went back to work for Victor that it wasn’t going to be as delightful as Michael and Victor were trying to tell her it was going to be,” she explained. “But she never expected that he would be sent to Peru. It was supposed to be just a very short trip and routine… and it became anything but that.”
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

How to watch Chicago PD season 9, episode 16

Chicago PD has put personal relationships first and foremost this season. Last episode saw Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) frantically search for their adopted daughter, and this week, Voight (Jason Beghe) will try to help Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado). Voight and Avalos have established a close bond over...
TV SERIES

