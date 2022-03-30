Tips to protect your home during severe spring weather
(WWLP) – As we move into spring and then summer, the chances of severe weather increase. 22News is working for you, with ways to protect your home before that weather hits.22News Storm Team tracking rain on Thursday
According to the National Association of Home Builders, people should make sure their home insurance policies are sorted out. Here in western Massachusetts, heavy rain and thunderstorms are the most common type of severe weather.
7 Day Forecast
You’ll want to make sure your windows and doors are sealed properly. Clear out your clogged gutters. And make sure to clear your yard for any dead or dying tree limbs that could damage your home during a storm.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0