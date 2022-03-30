ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Tips to protect your home during severe spring weather

By Jillian Andrews
 1 day ago

(WWLP) – As we move into spring and then summer, the chances of severe weather increase. 22News is working for you, with ways to protect your home before that weather hits.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, people should make sure their home insurance policies are sorted out. Here in western Massachusetts, heavy rain and thunderstorms are the most common type of severe weather.

You’ll want to make sure your windows and doors are sealed properly. Clear out your clogged gutters. And make sure to clear your yard for any dead or dying tree limbs that could damage your home during a storm.

