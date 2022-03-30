ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

PSA: BBB warns of latest scam - Grandparent Scam

WVNews
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON, Ohio(WV News) — With the rise in calls, the Better Business Bureau released a press release concerning the latest scam, the "Grandparent Scam." Callers will receive a fake call from loved ones, making...

Eyewitness News

VIDEO: BBB warns of cryptocurrency scams

VIDEO: Staff member hurt during fight at Hamden High School. Wrong way crashes continue to put drivers in danger. The latest happening just yesterday in Plainville on I-84.
HAMDEN, CT
KTEN.com

Beware of These 6 Roofing Scams

Originally Posted On: https://rlhayes.com/2022/03/beware-of-these-6-roofing-scams/. If you have ever had someone from a roofing company solicit you for business at your home, you were likely skeptical of the legitimacy of the company. While there are more accredited and licensed roofing contractors out there than there are scammers, we understand your hesitation, especially if you are solicited almost immediately after a storm in your area. Even though it is possible that your roof may be in need of roof repair or replacement that you are not aware of, you still want to make sure you are not being scammed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNCT

BBB warns people to watch out for debt collection scams

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Debt collection scams are very common this time of year, as we approach tax deadlines. One New Bern woman was the victim of one recently. Scammers will sometimes harass people for weeks, claiming to collect overdue payments. The Better Business Bureau said if a debt collector calls, you should ask […]
NEW BERN, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Enterprise

Cryptocurrency scams climbed to second riskiest in 2021, according to BBB recent report

Online purchase scams maintained the top spot as the riskiest; this scam type made up 37.4 percent of all scams reported to BBB Scam Tracker in 2021, with 74.9 percent reporting a monetary loss. Employment scams dropped in 2021, from second riskiest to third. The susceptibility and median dollar loss of this scam type dropped slightly, while the number of reported scams increased from 7.1 percent in 2020 to 7.8 percent in 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTOP

Virginia Lottery warns of consumer scams

The Virginia Lottery said it has noticed an uptick in reports of lottery scams and is launching a new campaign to protect consumers. The Protect Your Play campaign seeks to inform consumers not only about fake lottery scams, but also ways to protect themselves from various types of fraud. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
KETV.com

Fraudsters continue to use lottery scam to try to get more victims

Some scams come and go, but the lottery scam is always making the rounds. Fraudsters are still using it to try to get more victims. A viewer sent a letter her mother received to sister station WGAL. It says she won the Mega Millions Spanish sweepstakes and asks her to contact a claim agent.
LOTTERY
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: How are people spending their tax refunds?

Millions of Americans have already received, or will soon receive, their tax refund from the IRS. How will they spend them?. It appears that almost half of Americans who have received their refund plan to put it into savings. LendingTree released the survey. IRS tax form question that you cannot...
INCOME TAX
komando.com

Use a payment app? New scam stealing thousands from unsuspecting victims

There are plenty of dangers associated with online shopping. User-driven platforms like eBay and Facebook Marketplace are hotspots for scammers trying to tell fake products or not shop the items. If that isn’t enough to put you off from shopping online, several other scams can be more damaging to your...
CELL PHONES

