(Heathrow, FL) -- The pain at the pump isn't going away but it hurts a little less Monday. Triple-A finds the national average price for regular is down to four-25 a gallon after falling two cents over the weekend. One place prices are not falling is California, where the statewide average is up to five-85 a gallon. And drivers in sparsely populated Mono County, on the east side of the Sierra Nevada mountains, are paying six dollars and 47 cents a gallon.

TRAFFIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO