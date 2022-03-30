ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga-Based Mojo Vision Nears Rollout Of Smart Contact Lens That Provides Augmented Reality View

 1 day ago

by Jocelyn Moran

SARATOGA (KPIX 5) — Augmented reality firm Mojo Vision is a step closer to rolling out a smart contact lens prototype that creates a digital display within a user’s own field of vision.

The wearable tech is called Mojo Lens.

“We’re inventing the next generation of computing,” said Steve Sinclair, the senior vice president of product and marketing at Mojo Vision. “We’re trying to take us out of our smartphones and looking down at screens and bringing that information up into the big world.”

It could work for daily tasks like exercising or bring you information while you’re trying to catch your flight, like your flight number and seat.

“And do that while carrying something in your hands,” Sinclair said.

Getting the Saratoga-based firm’s prototype off the ground has been more than six years in the making. Built into the lenses are motion sensors, battery power and wireless radio to stream content to your eyes. People would wear one in each eye, and the lens would communicate with an accessory on their body that can talk with a smartphone to get content.

“Most importantly, at its heart is a really small, dense, bright display that’s made from a micro-LED material that allows us to project information onto your eye,” Sinclair said.

The next step is testing the lens in the eyes of people within the company. And then, Sinclair says they hope to test them in a group like athletes.

“If you’re running, if you’re cycling, if you’re skiing, having information in your eye, not looking down at a screen, is really important,” he said.

Sinclair adds that they also hope they will help people with vision impairments.

“They can use augmented-reality overlays like edge detections, like contrast enhancements, zooming in and out on texts,” he said.

Sinclair said the hope is that in the next few years they’ll be available for someone to get prescribed by their optometrist. But for now, we get a peek into what the future may look like.

komando.com

10 clever iPhone and Android features you forget to use

Most of us use our smartphones every day without taking advantage of their full potential. Since our iPhones and Androids have so many capabilities, there are a lot of features we might not even know about. That’s why we’re putting together this list of hidden phone features you’ve probably overlooked.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Forget Siri, Put Alexa on Your iPhone Home Screen

Yes, you can talk to Alexa on all your Echo devices and your iPhone. Siri is fine (and Apple added a couple updates for its virtual assistant in iOS 15.4), but if you would rather converse with Amazon's voice assistant, you can just add the iOS Alexa app widget to your iPhone or iPad home screen. Once you set it up, one tap brings up the assistant you'd prefer to talk to.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Hey, Google, Stop Recording Those Embarrassing Searches: How to Delete Your Voice History

People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from their customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since made a change, requiring you to opt in to having voice searches recorded in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Take Screenshots on Android When the App Doesn't Allow It

One main advantage of Android that has made many tech enthusiasts prefer it over other mobile operating systems, is the liberty to do anything you want. With Android, you can install anything, and you can customize virtually everything about your phone. With all this being said, there are still some...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

The best smart home apps for your Android phone

Smart speakers are one of the most convenient ways to interact with IoT devices, especially if you're busy cooking or are far from your phone. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant work with many devices and allow you to control them all without worrying about which bulb or plug works with what platform.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Navigation of frameless fixation for gammaÂ knife radiosurgery using fixed augmented reality

Augmented reality (AR) offers a new medical treatment approach. We aimed to evaluate framelessÂ (mask) fixation navigation using a 3D-printed patient model with fixed-AR technology for gammaÂ knife radiosurgeryÂ (GKRS). Fixed-AR navigation was developed using the inside-out method with visual inertial odometry algorithms, and the flexible Quick Response marker was created for object-feature recognition. Virtual 3D-patient models for AR-rendering were created via 3D-scanning utilizing TrueDepth and cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) to generate a new GammaKnife Iconâ„¢ model. A 3D-printed patient model included fiducial markers, and virtual 3D-patient models were used to validate registration accuracy. Registration accuracy between initial frameless fixation and re-fixation navigated fixed-AR was validated through visualizationÂ and quantitative method. The quantitative method was validated through set-up errors, fiducial marker coordinates, and high-definition motion management (HDMM) values. AÂ 3D-printed model and virtual models were correctly overlapped under frameless fixation. Virtual models from both 3D-scanning and CBCT were enough to tolerate the navigated frameless re-fixation. Although the CBCT virtual model consistently delivered more accurate results, 3D-scanning was sufficient. Frameless re-fixation accuracy navigated in virtual models had mean set-up errors within 1Â mm and 1.5Â° in all axes. Mean fiducial marker differences from coordinates in virtual models were within 2.5Â mm in all axes, and mean 3D errors were within 3Â mm. Mean HDMM difference values in virtual models were within 1.5Â mm of initial HDMM values. The variability from navigation fixed-AR is enough to consider repositioning frameless fixation without CBCT scanning for treating patients fractionated with large multiple metastases lesions (>"‰3Â cm) who have difficulty enduring long beam-on time. This system could be applied to novel GKRS navigation for frameless fixation with reduced preparation time.
HEALTH
Inc.com

This Simple New App Solves 1 of the Biggest Privacy Problems on the iPhone

Apple has gone to great lengths to build iOS, the operating system on your iPhone, to be as "privacy-protective" as it can. For example, it requires developers to ask permission before their apps can track you. It also allows you to see exactly what information Apps are collecting. Last year, the company introduced Private Relay to protect your browsing activity from prying eyes, and the "Hide My Email" feature lets you use a burner email address anytime you sign up for an app or service.
CELL PHONES
