Dyeing your hair is one of the best ways to show off your personal style and play with your look until you find a color that suits you. Naturally, heading to a salon will be the safest way to preserve the strength of your locks while going through color changes, but even so, the dyeing process may put your strands at risk of damage and breakage and there are certain aspects that are tied to the coloring process that could make fallout so much worse.

HAIR CARE ・ 19 DAYS AGO