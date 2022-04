As naive, pimply teenagers, we often think 20-somethings have life all figured out. As 20-somethings, we look to 30-somethings, imagining that they've worked out all the kinks from their experimental 20s. And as 30-somethings, well, we still have no idea what we're doing. It turns out that knowing who we are and what we want out of life is an infinite journey. In general, this is the premise of comedian Amy Schumer's new Hulu series Life & Beth.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO