Rye police probe if suspected burglar is connected to other crimes

Rye police are investigating if a man arrested in a commercial burglary on Monday is connected to other recent crimes.

Police say they arrested 42-year-old Brooklyn resident Abner Morriset Jr. after they received a report of a stolen laptop from an office on Elm Place.

They say when he was arrested, they not only found a MacBook but also burglary tools and cash.

Morriset was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen property.