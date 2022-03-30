ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

Rye police probe if suspected burglar is connected to other crimes

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

Rye police are investigating if a man arrested in a commercial burglary on Monday is connected to other recent crimes.

Police say they arrested 42-year-old Brooklyn resident Abner Morriset Jr. after they received a report of a stolen laptop from an office on Elm Place.

They say when he was arrested, they not only found a MacBook but also burglary tools and cash.

Morriset was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen property.

