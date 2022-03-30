ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Billy Strings To Perform At The 64th Grammy Awards, Along With Chris Stapleton And Carrie Underwood

By Casey Young
 1 day ago
Jesse Faatz

Billy Strings is being added to the lineup of performers at the 64th Grammy Awards this Sunday.

He’ll take his signature bluegrass pickin’ to Las Vegas, joining country artists Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood on the list, along with artists from other genres like John Legend, Silk Sonic, Jon Batiste, H.E.R. and plenty of others, who are all set to perform on music’s biggest night of the year in a few days:

“Billy Strings is bringing bluegrass to the GRAMMYs!

The GRAMMY winner and current nominee will be performing in a special segment that will showcase Las Vegas and spotlight genres not historically represented on the GRAMMY Awards telecast.”

His highly acclaimed 2021 album, Renewal, has been nominated for Best Bluegrass Album, and Billy also received a nom for Best American Roots Performance for “Love and Regret”.

Chris is up for three Grammys this year, including Best Country Solo Performance for “You Should Probably Leave,” Best Country Song for “Cold,” and Best Country Album for Starting Over.

And Carrie, who’s already a seven-time Grammy winner, is up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean, as well as Best Roots Gospel Album for her 2021 record My Savior.

The 64th Grammy awards show was originally set to air on March 14th at 8PM ET on CBS, but was pushed back to this Sunday, April 3rd, due to COVID. I have to say, knowing these three will all be performing might make it worth watching this year.

Billy stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert a couple weeks ago to play “Know It All”, from his aforementioned album, and it will be awesome to see him take such a big stage and play for a national audience on Sunday:

Comments / 0

Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Billy Strings
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
John Legend
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Stephen Colbert
Whiskey Riff

Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage

We’re only a couple days removed from Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell, I’ll bet it will stay that way for […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
