Jersey City to Host Parade for Saint Peter’s Following Men’s NCAA Tournament Run

By Madison Williams
 1 day ago

The Peacocks became the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight before a loss to North Carolina.

Jersey City, the home of Saint Peter’s , announced Wednesday a celebratory parade will be held Friday to commemorate the Peacocks’ historic run in the 2022 men’s NCAA tournament.

Saint Peter’s became the lowest-seeded school in NCAA tournament history to reach the Elite Eight in March. As a No. 15 seed, the Peacocks upset No. 2 Kentucky , No. 7 Murray State and No. 3 Purdue. They eventually lost to No. 8 North Carolina last Sunday to end their Cinderella story.

To celebrate the amazing run by the Peacocks, Jersey City Mayor Steven M. Fulop will host a parade throughout the city before finally ending on the Saint Peter’s campus.

Following the parade, a pep rally will be held at the school. Fulop will speak during the rally, along with local and state dignitaries. Saint Peter’s officials, coaches and players will be on the stage during the event. Players will be gifted with keys to the city as part of the festivities.

