ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Woman shot, injured at Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley, shooter at large

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j9ESi_0euV1Io000

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A woman is in critical condition from being shot at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley.

The Spokane Valley Police Department is working to identify who shot her, but no one is currently in custody.

According to SVPD, the suspect shot at two people, but only one was hit. The victims were living at the motel and police said the shooting does not appear to be random.

The eastbound lanes of Trent Ave have reopened, but the westbound lanes remain closed. Authorities expect to fully reopen the road around 5:30 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 3

Barbara OBrien
1d ago

That place should just be bulldozed to the ground. Drugs, crime and I believe a small child died there several years ago due to abuse.

Reply(1)
3
Related
KREM2

Police: Missing Moses Lake woman likely killed by ex-boyfriend

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD) held a press conference on Thursday afternoon to give an update on the investigation into a woman who went missing nearly a week ago. During the press conference, police said they have evidence to suggest the woman was killed by her ex-boyfriend.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Do you recognize this armed robbery suspect?

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are asking for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. Police said at 6:45 p.m. on March 13, an armed assailant approached a person sitting in their car at a laundromat located at 1222 Bronson Way North, placed a gun to the person’s head and told them to get out.
RENTON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane Valley, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Spokane Valley, WA
KXL

Can You ID These Criminal Suspects?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help to identify three suspects wanted for committing crimes in Portland. The first was seen lighting commercial fireworks outside the front door of a home in Southeast Portland on the morning of February 24th while the residents were sleeping. The blast caused damage to the home. The man arrived in a black-colored vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

Hiker dies after taking mushrooms, police say

A hiker whose body was found in a Washington state river died after taking mushrooms, officials say.Alisonstar Molaf, 25, was reported missing on Friday after she became separated from a friend on the Wallace Falls Trail in Gold Bar, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.Rescuers from the sheriff’s office, including a swift water rescue team, were unable to find her on Friday, but discovered her body on Saturday morning.“It is believed the two hikers were under the influence of mushrooms,” the sheriff’s office said. “The death appears to be accidental.”The hiking trail is situated on the western edge of the...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Red Top Motel
Idaho State Journal

Local police arrest 16 people on drug charges within 72-hour span

The Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office arrested multiple people between Friday and Sunday, several of whom were charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Between Friday and Sunday Idaho Falls Police Officers arrested 16 people for drug and other relevant offenses in six separate incidents, according to IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements. In that timeframe, a total of 1,034 fentanyl pills, 1.85 pounds of methamphetamine, 10.25 pounds of marijuana, 30 milliliters of liquid heroin, 18 grams of amphetamines, five firearms and over $21,000...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KTVL

Grants Pass couple says un-evictable tenant turned home into meth house during pandemic

Josephine County, OR — David and Tracy Greene say the man who lived in their rental property on Drury Lane in Grants Pass had been a normal tenant for two years. But then the pandemic hit, and he reportedly stopped working. The couple said the tenant had been using drugs and the home, which is next door to theirs, became constantly filled with unwanted guests they couldn't kick out due to the eviction moratorium.
GRANTS PASS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOMO News

Police: Ex-death row inmate in Washington prison killed

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Washington State Department of Corrections officials say a man who had formerly been on death row for murdering his family members in 1999 was killed at Washington State Penitentiary on Sunday. The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports Corrections officials said 62-year-old Dayva Cross was pronounced...
WALLA WALLA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP trooper who lost his job over state’s vaccine requirement signs on with Spokane County Sheriff’s Office

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Sheriff’s Office hired a former Washington State Patrol trooper who lost his job over the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Late last year, Shane Widman spoke on ‘Real Network News’ about Gov. Jay Inslee’s requirement. “At some point, I gotta believe people are going to say ‘enough is enough.’ I’m tired of being told what to do...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy