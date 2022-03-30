ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Pontiac community coming together to uplift neighborhoods

By Carolyn Clifford
 1 day ago
There has been an uptick in crime in Pontiac recently including the heinous crime of the 7-year-old little girl but local community members, law enforcement and clergy are doing their part to stop it.

Derinda Shaw is a lifelong Pontiac resident, a mother, and grandmother. She spoke to her grandchild and nephew on the way to work about the senseless crime on that 7-year-old. On spring break, she took her grandchild and nephew to Welcome Missionary Baptist Church .

Shaw’s goal was to keep them out of harm's way to play basketball in the gym.

Senior Pastor Douglas Jones has been leading this church for 32 years. Working for the good in this community. He says early on Pontiac had no police force and no technology but now with the help of the Oakland Co Sheriff Dept.

Pastor Jones admits there has been an uptick in crime, but he says not like in other communities. He’s outraged at the horrendous crime against the 7-year-old.

But this church has always opened its door to the community. More than 300 kids are here every other day.

They offer cheerleading, gymnastics, basketball, and the Police Athletic League (PAL) thanks to Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Pastor Jones says Pontiac will rise with the help of police community members and clergy working together.

PONTIAC, MI
