Madison, WI

Man arrested for allegedly setting fire to tiny home in Dairy Drive encampment

By Logan Reigstad
 1 day ago

MADISON, Wis. — A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a cabin at the tiny home encampment for those experiencing homelessness on Tuesday, the Madison Police Department said.

In an update published Wednesday afternoon, police said officers arrested the man Tuesday night on tentative charges of arson and making threats to law enforcement as well as an outstanding warrant.

According to police, the man set his cabin at the encampment on Dairy Drive on fire around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, causing around $15,000 in damage. Video reportedly shows the man throwing wooden pallets into the home before it caught fire.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, the man went to the Dane County Jail to turn himself in, police said. He reportedly made threatening statements to the officers who responded.

No one was injured in the fire.

News 3 Now is not naming the man at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. The man is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

