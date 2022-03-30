ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

Effective April 1, 2022, LCPH will end reporting COVID-19 metrics and case data at the county level on its website

 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2YX3_0euV0Xps00

Linn County, IOWA – According to the statement, Linn County Public Health will end reporting COVID-19 metrics and case data at the county level on its website on April 1.

At the time of this announcement, case data is still available on the Iowa Department of Public Health website.

The Linn County Public Health website will continue to report the community COVID-19 level as provided by the CDC and share links for resources.

Persons with questions about mitigation measures, testing, and vaccines can still call LCPH at 319-892-6097.

Dr. Pramod Dwivedi, director of Linn County Public Health, released the following statement:

“As long as COVID is with us, we will continue to monitor this information, working with our partners in the medical community, and share it when appropriate.

However, with a decline in the number of cases and hospitalizations, coupled with the availability of vaccines and therapeutics, regular updating and reporting of this data is no longer necessary.”

Comments / 0

